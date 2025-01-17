Oklo Stock Rallies On Nuclear-Energy Deal With RPower: Retail Turns Bullish

Oklo's latest deal with RPower aligns with the U.S. government's recent push for AI-focused energy infrastructure and clean energy solutions.

Oklo Inc. (OKLO) saw its stock climb over 7% in mid-day trading on Friday following the announcement of a strategic partnership with RPower, a power solutions company, to implement a phased power model tailored for data centers.

The partnership introduces a system that combines immediate energy solutions using RPower’s natural gas generators with a transition to clean, reliable power provided by Sam Altman-backed Oklo’s Aurora nuclear powerhouses.

This phased model aims to eliminate reliance on diesel generators while ensuring scalable and sustainable energy for data centers.

The announcement coincides with broader support for energy infrastructure from the U.S. government.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden signed an executive order encouraging the development of AI data center infrastructure on federal land. This move contributed to gains in nuclear energy stocks, including peers Vistra Corp. (VST) and Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG), this week.

The government has dictated that developers must bring in enough clean energy generation and accompanying energy infrastructure for these data centers to operate and avoid raising electricity prices for consumers.

Oklo Inc. Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan.17 as of 12:25 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Oklo flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago as message volume remained at ‘normal’ levels.

Many users on the platform were hoping for more upside before the market closed.

Another user forecast that the stock could hit a new peak after President-elect Donal Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

Trump’s pick for U.S. Energy Secretary, Chris Wright, signaled potential support for nuclear energy during his confirmation hearing this week.

While emphasizing expanded domestic energy production, Wright mentioned small nuclear reactors and geothermal power as viable alternatives to fossil fuels, though he criticized solar and wind power for their limitations.

Oklo’s stock has more than doubled in value over the last year, with gains of 19.27% so far in 2025.

