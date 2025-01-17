Oklo Stock Rallies On Nuclear-Energy Deal With RPower: Retail Turns Bullish

Oklo's latest deal with RPower aligns with the U.S. government's recent push for AI-focused energy infrastructure and clean energy solutions.

Oklo Stock Rallies On Nuclear-Energy Deal With RPower: Retail Turns Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 11:55 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 11:55 PM IST

Oklo Inc. (OKLO) saw its stock climb over 7% in mid-day trading on Friday following the announcement of a strategic partnership with RPower, a power solutions company, to implement a phased power model tailored for data centers.

The partnership introduces a system that combines immediate energy solutions using RPower’s natural gas generators with a transition to clean, reliable power provided by Sam Altman-backed Oklo’s Aurora nuclear powerhouses. 

This phased model aims to eliminate reliance on diesel generators while ensuring scalable and sustainable energy for data centers.

The announcement coincides with broader support for energy infrastructure from the U.S. government. 

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden signed an executive order encouraging the development of AI data center infrastructure on federal land. This move contributed to gains in nuclear energy stocks, including peers Vistra Corp. (VST) and Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG), this week.

The government has dictated that developers must bring in enough clean energy generation and accompanying energy infrastructure for these data centers to operate and avoid raising electricity prices for consumers. 

Screenshot 2025-01-17 122450.png Oklo Inc. Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan.17 as of 12:25 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Oklo flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago as message volume remained at ‘normal’ levels. 

Many users on the platform were hoping for more upside before the market closed.

Another user forecast that the stock could hit a new peak after President-elect Donal Trump’s inauguration on Monday. 

Trump’s pick for U.S. Energy Secretary, Chris Wright, signaled potential support for nuclear energy during his confirmation hearing this week. 

While emphasizing expanded domestic energy production, Wright mentioned small nuclear reactors and geothermal power as viable alternatives to fossil fuels, though he criticized solar and wind power for their limitations.

Oklo’s stock has more than doubled in value over the last year, with gains of 19.27% so far in 2025. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Crypto Momentum Drives Robinhood To New High For Fourth Day Running As Retail Sentiment Soars

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tesla Stock Climbs Out Of A 2-Week Rut As Trump’s Inauguration Nears: Retail Keeps The Faith

Tesla Stock Climbs Out Of A 2-Week Rut As Trump’s Inauguration Nears: Retail Keeps The Faith

Crypto Momentum Drives Robinhood To New High For Fourth Day Running As Retail Sentiment Soars

Crypto Momentum Drives Robinhood To New High For Fourth Day Running As Retail Sentiment Soars

Biomerica Adds Most New Retail Followers Among Biotechs After UAE Nod For Prostate Cancer Screening Test

Biomerica Adds Most New Retail Followers Among Biotechs After UAE Nod For Prostate Cancer Screening Test

Crypto Momentum Drives Robinhood To New High For Fourth Day Running As Retail Sentiment Soars

Crypto Momentum Drives Robinhood To New High For Fourth Day Running As Retail Sentiment Soars

State Street Stock Draws Eyeballs After Q4 Profit Beat: Retails Remains Bullish

State Street Stock Draws Eyeballs After Q4 Profit Beat: Retails Remains Bullish

Recent Stories

Tesla Stock Climbs Out Of A 2-Week Rut As Trump’s Inauguration Nears: Retail Keeps The Faith

Tesla Stock Climbs Out Of A 2-Week Rut As Trump’s Inauguration Nears: Retail Keeps The Faith

Crypto Momentum Drives Robinhood To New High For Fourth Day Running As Retail Sentiment Soars

Crypto Momentum Drives Robinhood To New High For Fourth Day Running As Retail Sentiment Soars

Biomerica Adds Most New Retail Followers Among Biotechs After UAE Nod For Prostate Cancer Screening Test

Biomerica Adds Most New Retail Followers Among Biotechs After UAE Nod For Prostate Cancer Screening Test

Crypto Momentum Drives Robinhood To New High For Fourth Day Running As Retail Sentiment Soars

Crypto Momentum Drives Robinhood To New High For Fourth Day Running As Retail Sentiment Soars

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 5 on 5 Unbeaten Indian mens team enters semifinal with a win over Sri Lanka in QF hrd

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: 5 on 5! Unbeaten Indian men'ss team enters semifinal with a win over Sri Lanka in QF

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Indian Women Dominate Malaysia with 80-Point Victory

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Indian Women Dominate Malaysia with 80-Point Victory

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Golden Visa in Dubai: Are You Considering Applying for It? WATCH THIS

Gulf Pulse | Golden Visa in Dubai: Are You Considering Applying for It? WATCH THIS

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Video Icon