Coinbase (COIN) on Thursday has reportedly appointed former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne to chair its internal Global Advisory Council on Thursday.

Osborne, who originally joined Coinbase as an advisor in January 2024, will now lead the company's global strategy and influence international policymakers, according to Reuters

Coinbase's Global Advisory Council also includes former U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and former Senator Pat Toomey. Osborne’s duties will include promoting discussions on blockchain and stablecoins, establishing regulatory clarity on crypto taxation, and promoting the use of tokenized assets in capital markets.

At the time of writing, Coinbase was trading at $244.19, up 1.49% on Thursday in after-hours trading.

