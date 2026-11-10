OKLO stock is headed higher on strong third-quarter earnings and a manufacturing agreement with U.S. Forged Rings to support the long-term deployment of its Aurora powerhouses.

On Monday, Canaccord lowered the price target on Oklo to $66 from $100 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

The firm said that the winds for nuclear stocks have shifted.

Craig-Hallum also lowered the price target on Oklo to $27 from $53 and kept a ‘Hold’ rating on the shares after the company’s Q3 results.

Shares of Oklo Inc. (OKLO) turned green on Monday after six straight weeks of declines. The company’s stock is headed higher on strong third-quarter earnings and a strategic manufacturing agreement with U.S. Forged Rings, Inc. (USFR) to support the long-term deployment of its Aurora powerhouses.

However, despite the stock price reversal, Wall Street analysts remain cautious about the company’s future.

Wall Street Stance On OKLO

On Monday, Canaccord lowered the price target on Oklo to $66 from $100 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares. The firm said that the winds for nuclear stocks have shifted. Nuclear stocks, which were once lauded, have now retreated and the intense investor appetite of a year ago has cooled, the firm said.

Canaccord added that much of this fatigue likely stems from a crowded stampede of upstarts, all scrambling to claim a throne in the West's tentative nuclear re-emergence.

Meanwhile, Craig-Hallum also lowered the price target on Oklo to $27 from $53 and kept a ‘Hold’ rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The firm said that Oklo is making tangible progress and is in execution mode, as evidenced by advancements in power, the supply chain, in fuel and fuel fabrication, and Isotopes.

The analyst noted that the company is putting its balance sheet to work to support its endeavors, but cautioned that it remains to be seen whether it is spread too thin or whether the capital requirements prove too heavy a lift for one company.

OKLO Q3 Results Snapshot

Oklo reported its Q3 financial results on Nov. 6, posting a narrower-than-expected net loss of $41.75 million or $0.22 per share on $1.86 million in revenue. Both figures beat Wall Street expectations.

OKLO Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OKLO stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One bullish user said, “$OKLO if only of some of you newbies to this stock knew that soo many sold for a devastating loss the past couple months when this stock & the entire sector got hammered. Feel bad for em. Told em this is a longterm hold. Too bad for them. I'm in it for the longterm. 2030.”

Another user said, “$OKLO clean energy is on Dems agenda this is stronger under dem congress.”

OKLO stock is down more than 62% year-to-date.

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