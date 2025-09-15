At the time of writing, the stock was trending at number two on Stocktwits.

Shares of Oklo Inc. (OKLO), the nuclear technology company, hit an all-time intraday high of $91.07 on Monday afternoon, taking the company’s market capitalization to $13.34 billion.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

At the time of writing, the stock was trending at number two on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. Message volume jumped to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

Oklo stock traded over 10% higher on Monday afternoon. Stocktwits users praised the stock.

Oklo is working on building advanced nuclear power plants and also creating a U.S.-based supply chain for important medical and industrial radioisotopes. The company is also developing ways to recycle used nuclear fuel into new energy.

On September 4, the company announced a major initiative to establish a fuel recycling facility in Tennessee with an investment of $1.68 billion. The facility will focus on reprocessing used nuclear fuel to create new fuel for Oklo’s Aurora fast reactors.

Oklo’s facility aims to recover usable material from existing nuclear waste and convert it into fuel for advanced reactors. This method reduces the volume of nuclear waste requiring long-term storage. The process is based on electrochemical recycling, which enables more efficient disposal and extends the utility of previously spent nuclear material.

In August, the company and its subsidiary, Atomic Alchemy Inc., were selected for three of the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) reactor pilot projects under the newly established Reactor Pilot Program.

Oklo stock has gained over 328% in 2025 and over 1,365% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<