OKLO established the at-the-market program a day after terminating its previous facility, under which it sold nearly 17.97 million shares for about $1 billion in gross proceeds.

Oklo can sell up to $1 billion of its Class A common stock through its new at-the-market program.

Goldman Sachs, BofA, Citi, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and others will act as the sales agents.

Earlier this week, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Oklo with an ‘Overweight’ rating and a $55 price target, per TheFly.

Oklo Inc. (OKLO) stock fell in Friday's premarket after the nuclear technology company established a new $1 billion at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program, replacing a previous facility under which it had already raised approximately $1 billion in gross proceeds.

OKLO stock was down by up to 4% and was among the top-trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

Oklo Sells Approximately 17.97M Shares Via Prior Program

Oklo said it may sell Class A common shares for up to $1 billion in aggregate gross proceeds through a group of sales agents, including Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley.

The fresh program follows the termination of Oklo’s prior ATM on Thursday. Oklo sold approximately 17.97 million shares under that facility for gross proceeds of approximately $1 billion.

Earlier this week, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Oklo with an ‘Overweight’ rating and a $55 price target, according to TheFly.

According to the firm, nuclear energy is supported by bipartisan federal policy and hyperscaler demand for firm, carbon-free power, and Meta's (META) recent deal highlights this urgency.

Piper stated that Oklo is one of the few vertically integrated developers positioned to capture AI-driven load growth as the industry moves toward commercial deployment, per TheFly.

Oklo’s Cash And Marketable Securities

Oklo ended June with $3.0 billion in cash and marketable securities, following a $1.9 billion ATM offering in the first half of 2026.

At the same time, the company used $65.5 million in cash for operations and spent $126.9 million on property, plant, and equipment as it builds out its power, fuel, and isotope businesses.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around OKLO stock remained “bearish” on Stocktwits.