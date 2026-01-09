Oklo shares shot up more than 13% by Friday’s midday session after the company announced an agreement with Meta Platforms to advance a 1.2-gigawatt power project in Ohio.

Applied Digital shares gained over 15% in Friday’s midday trade, after the company’s second-quarter results beat Wall Street expectations.

Opendoor Technologies shares jumped more than 21%, driven by investor optimism after President Trump announced plans on Thursday to buy $200 billion in mortgage bonds to make housing more affordable.

Vistra shares were up more than 13% after the company announced the finalization of long-term energy agreements to supply 2.6 gigawatts of power to Meta Platforms.

U.S. equities traded in the green in Friday’s midday session following the release of jobs data that showed unemployment edging lower.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls came in below expectations, rising by 50,000 in December, while the unemployment rate edged lower to 4.4%, compared to Wall Street expectations of 4.5%.

The U.S. Supreme Court did not rule on President Donald Trump’s tariff policy on Friday, but the White House is ready with alternative measures in case of an adverse ruling, according to National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was up 0.51% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq 100 index, gained 0.73%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average, rose 0.46%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Friday’s midday trade:

Oklo Inc. (OKLO)

Oklo shares were up more than 13% by Friday’s midday session after the company announced an agreement with Meta Platforms Inc. (META) to advance a 1.2-gigawatt power project in Ohio to power the latter’s data center operations.

OKLO stock is up 53% year-to-date.

Applied Digital Corp. (APLD)

Applied Digital shares were up over 15% by Friday’s midday trade after closing 8% higher on Thursday, after the company’s second-quarter (Q2) results beat Wall Street expectations. Analysts at B. Riley and Roth Capital also hiked their price targets on the stock, stating that the company is in advanced talks with hyperscalers for AI infrastructure deals, according to TheFly.

APLD stock is up 50% year-to-date.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies shares were up more than 21%, driven by investor optimism after President Trump announced plans on Thursday to buy $200 billion in mortgage bonds to make housing more affordable.

OPEN stock is up 33% year-to-date.

Vistra Corp. (VST)

Vistra shares gained more than 13% after the company announced the finalization of long-term energy agreements to supply Meta Platforms with 2.6 gigawatts of power from three nuclear power plants.

VST stock is up 6% year-to-date.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics shares were down by over 40% in Friday’s midday session after the company announced that it received a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), identifying deficiencies that preclude labeling discussions for Anaphylm, which is a treatment for allergic reactions.

AQST stock is down 43% year-to-date.

