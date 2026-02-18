Berkshire bought 5.07 million shares of NYT in the fourth quarter of 2025, as per TheFly.

NYT in its fourth quarter earnings beat analyst estimates on the back of robust digital subscriber growth.

Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in four holdings, including by size, of the previous position.

Berkshire Hathaway reduced its stake in Amazon, Bank of America, DaVita, Pool Corp, and Aon PLC.

New York Times (NYT) Shares rallied during extended hours of trading on Tuesday after Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a stake in the media firm.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Berkshire Hathaway's one new buy during the fourth quarter was New York Times, as per TheFly. Berkshire bought 5.07 million shares of NYT.

Shares at the time of writing were up 3.3% at $76.49

More Details

Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in four holdings, including by size, of previous position. The firm increased its stake in Chubb (CB), Chevron (CVX), Domino's Pizza (DPZ), and Lamar (LAMR).

However, Berkshire Hathaway reduced its stake in a number of holdings, including Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC), DaVita (DVA), Pool Corp (POOL), and Aon PLC (AON).

Berkshire Hathaway's top holdings as of December 31, 2025, in order of size, were Apple (AAPL), American Express (AXP), Bank of America, Coca-Cola (KO), and Chevron.

Recent Earnings

NYT in its fourth quarter earnings beat analyst estimates on the back of robust digital subscriber growth. It posted an adjusted profit of $0.89 per share compared to analysts’ estimates of $0.87 per share, according to data from fiscal.ai.

It also posted a jump in revenue of 10.4% to $802.3 million, which also beat estimates of $791.3 million.

The company added approximately 450,000 net digital-only subscribers compared with the end of the third quarter of 2025, bringing the total number of subscribers to 12.78 million.

Buoyant Analysts

Wall Street has been mostly buoyant on New York Times. Evercore earlier this month raised the firm's price target on New York Times to $75 from $69 and kept an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares. The firm noted that the company's quarter had strong net adds, ad revenue, and free cash flow despite cost pressures.

JPMorgan analyst David Karnovsky also raised the firm's price target on New York Times to $74 from $71 and kept an ‘Overweight’ rating on the shares post the Q4 report. The company reported accelerated ad growth but with a higher expense outlook, the analyst told investors in a research note.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around NYT trended in ‘neutral’ territory amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Shares in the company have risen 53% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.