The United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency on Friday announced that it had approved a maximum dose of up to 7.2 milligrams a week for Novo’s Wegovy earlier this month.

The U.K. medicines regulator stated that the maximum dose of 7.2 mg of Wegovy only applies to adult patients with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30kg/m² or higher.

As part of the approval, the regulator said that the drug is to be administered as three injections of 2.4 mg each, per week.

The approval is not applicable to patients with a BMI below 30kg/m² who use Wegovy for weight management, or to those who use the drug to reduce the risk of serious heart problems.

Novo Nordisk AS (NVO) shares were up nearly 6% in Friday’s pre-market trade amid a new development in the company’s miracle weight loss drug, Wegovy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency on Friday announced that it had approved a maximum dose of up to 7.2 milligrams a week for Novo’s Wegovy earlier this month.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Novo Nordisk was in the ‘bullish’ territory, with the stock being the top-trending ticker on the platform at the time of writing.

What Is The Wegovy Approval About?

The U.K. medicines regulator stated that the maximum dose of 7.2 mg of Wegovy only applies to adult patients with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30kg/m² or higher.

As part of the approval, the regulator said that the drug is to be administered as three injections of 2.4 mg each, per week.

The approval is not applicable to patients with a BMI below 30kg/m² who use Wegovy for weight management, or to those who use the drug to reduce the risk of serious heart problems.

The regulator also noted that patients who are starting Wegovy will have to begin with the 0.25 mg dose per week. Subsequently, with advice from a prescribed health professional, the dose can be increased to 7.2 mg per week after using the drug for a minimum of four weeks.

Boost From Wegovy Pill

Earlier this month, Novo announced that patients in the U.S. can get the oral Wegovy pill starting at $149 a month.

The company stated on its website that the 1.5 mg and 4 mg doses of Wegovy will be available to self-paying customers at these prices beginning January 5. However, the cost of the 4 mg dose will rise to $199 a month from April 15, 2026.

Since the announcement, Novo shares are up nearly 4%. According to a Bloomberg report, the company is also said to be back on the hunt for obesity deals after losing out on Metsera Inc. to rival Pfizer Inc. (PFE) last year.

How Did Stocktwits Users React

Retail users on Stocktwits were bullish about Novo, with message volumes soaring nearly 50% over the last 24 hours.

One bullish Stocktwits user believes that Novo has a “monopoly market” over the next three months.

However, one user expressed their dilemma, wondering whether the Greenland dispute could lead to a tariff increase on Denmark.

NVO stock is up 12% year-to-date, but down 31% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<