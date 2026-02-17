The approval follows a positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency and is supported by data from clinical trials involving more than 1,400 participants.

The company recently sued Hims & Hers Health for selling compounded versions of semaglutide

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) caught investor attention on Tuesday after the company announced that the European Commission approved a higher 7.2 mg once-weekly dose of Wegovy for adults living with obesity.

NVO shares traded over 1% lower in Tuesday morning trade.

Trials Show Significant Loss In Body Weight Over Placebo

The approval follows a positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency and is supported by data from clinical trials involving more than 1,400 participants. In the STEP UP study, adults taking the 7.2 mg dose lost about 21% of their body weight on average over roughly 18 months, compared with around 2% for those given a placebo.

Nearly one-third of participants shed at least 25% of their body weight, with most of the reduction coming from fat, while muscle function was preserved. Reported side effects, including nausea and diarrhea, were generally mild to moderate and temporary. The semaglutide injection is now authorized across all 27 European Union countries.

The approval allows EU doctors to prescribe the 7.2 mg dose as three 2.4 mg injections taken together once a week. “The new dose gives healthcare professionals even more flexibility to tailor treatment and help people with obesity achieve their weight loss and health goals,” said Emil Kongshøj Larsen, executive vice president, International Operations, Novo Nordisk.

Preventing Shortages Of Wegovy Pills

Last week, CEO Mike Doustdar said the company plans to roll out its Wegovy pills gradually to prevent shortages and avoid a repeat of the compounding market that emerged when injectable semaglutide was scarce. Novo Nordisk aims to fully supply the U.S. before expanding elsewhere. Wegovy 7.2 mg is already available in the U.K., while regulatory applications are under review in the United States and other markets.

The company is also fighting copycat drugs and recently sued Hims & Hers Health for selling compounded versions of semaglutide, seeking a permanent ban.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment has remained ‘extremely bearish’ over the past 24 hours.

However, chatter was bullish, with one user expecting the stock to climb over $60. It is currently at around $49.

Another user expects the stock to blow past $50 and then $100.

NVO shares have declined more than 5% so far in 2026.

