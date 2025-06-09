Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) is all set to help invigorate artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives in the U.K., Europe's second-largest economy. CEO Jensen Huang will meet with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday as the London Tech Week kicks off.

The event is the U.K.’s first Sovereign AI Industry Forum and has united leading U.K. businesses such as Babcock, BAE Systems, BT, National Grid, and Standard Chartered.

Nvidia said in a statement that Starmer harbors big AI ambitions for the country to be an “AI maker” and not an “AI taker.”

The company also said it is helping the U.K. build “sovereign compute infrastructure, investing in cutting-edge research and skills, and fostering AI leadership across sectors.”

Nvidia called the U.K. a “global AI hub.”

U.K. Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Peter Kyle said the country has big plans for developing the next wave of AI innovations to deliver economic growth and maintain its position as a global leader.

“Central to that is making sure we have the infrastructure to power AI, so I welcome NVIDIA setting up the U.K. Sovereign AI Industry Forum — bringing together leading British businesses to develop and deploy this across the U.K. so we can drive growth and opportunity,” he added.

Nvidia noted that Nscale, a U.K.-based AI GPU cloud platform, has committed to deploying AI infrastructure with 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs by the end of 2026. Cloud provider Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) has also decided to bring 4,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs online, making scalable, high-performance AI capacity available to power U.K. research, academia, and public services, including the NHS.

The U.S. AI stalwart has pledged to train people in technology, and expand research at U.K. universities, as well as its own AI lab in Bristol.

Bloomberg reported that Starmer will hold an in-conversation event with Huang in London, during which the former will emphasize a positive vision for technology and growth.

U.K. 's AI thrust comes as the government plans to spend 86 billion pounds ($116 billion) by 2030 for funding research in drug treatments and longer-lasting batteries.The plan is expected to be announced as part of Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ “Spending Review” that is scheduled to be delivered on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Nvidia, which sees Sovereign AI as the next big opportunity, announced multi-billion-dollar trade deals in the Middle East last month and showcased its AI infrastructure strategy at the Computex expo held in Taiwan.

Nvidia stock ended Friday’s session up 1.24% at $141.72, and has gained 5.5% year-to-date.

