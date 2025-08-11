Wells Fargo analysts expect the China export license agreement and the strength of the U.S. imports of automated data processing (ADP) machines as two catalysts that could drive the 20% rally in the Nvidia stock.

Wells Fargo reportedly indicated that Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) is expected to rally another 20% after reports emerged that the AI bellwether has agreed to pay the U.S. government a 15% cut from the exports of artificial intelligence chips to China.

