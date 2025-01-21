Nvidia Stock Rises Pre-Market As Trump Rolls Back AI Regulation: Retail Awaits Impact

While the immediate impact on chipmakers is unclear, the rollback aligns with Trump’s historically pro-industry stance on advanced technologies.

Nvidia Stock Rises Pre-Market As Trump Rolls Back AI Regulation: Retail Awaits Impact
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 6:48 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 6:48 PM IST

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) rose nearly 1% in pre-market trading Tuesday, along with other major chip stocks, as President Donald Trump began his second term by revoking a key AI-focused executive order signed by his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) ADRs also climbed more than 1%, while large-cap peers ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), and Arm Holdings Plc. (ARM) saw similar gains in early trade.

Within hours of returning to office for his second term, Trump rescinded nearly 80 executive orders signed under Biden, including an October 2023 AI order that mandated developers of AI systems posing national security risks to share safety test results with the government before public disclosure.

The move signals the new administration’s intent to loosen AI regulations that industry leaders, including Nvidia, have criticized for stifling innovation. 

While the immediate impact on chipmakers is unclear, the rollback aligns with Trump’s historically pro-industry stance on advanced technologies.

Screenshot 2025-01-21 075528.png Nvidia Corp. Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan.21 as of 7:55 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Despite the positive signal, retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Nvidia was in the 'neutral' territory with ‘low’ chatter levels as message volumes remained muted over the long weekend.

Some users viewed the rollback as a long-term positive for Nvidia, with one noting that “it may be a bumpy road ahead, but it should be profitable.” 

Others expressed disappointment at the stock’s lackluster pre-market performance, given the broader shift in regulatory tone.

The divergence comes as investors continue to weigh the Biden administration’s recently announced framework to curb AI chip exports to nations deemed “countries of concern,” including China. The restrictions, targeting Nvidia’s high-end AI chips, remain a source of concern for long-term revenue growth.

Nvidia’s stock has more than doubled in value over the past year, but so far this year it’s down by around 0.4%. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Nvidia Retail Investors Don’t See Biden's AI Chip Regulations As A Long-Term Threat

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Apple Downgraded to ‘Sell’ Due To Weak Hardware Demand Outlook: Retail Sentiment Plummets As Stock Hits 2-Month Low

Apple Downgraded to ‘Sell’ Due To Weak Hardware Demand Outlook: Retail Sentiment Plummets As Stock Hits 2-Month Low

MicroStrategy Stock Declines In Pre-Market As Bitcoin Tumbles After President Trump Makes No Mention Of Cryptocurrency: Retail Remains Neutral

MicroStrategy Stock Declines In Pre-Market As Bitcoin Tumbles After President Trump Makes No Mention Of Cryptocurrency: Retail Remains Neutral

Nvidia Stock Rises Pre-Market As Trump Rolls Back AI Regulation: Retail Awaits Impact

Nvidia Stock Rises Pre-Market As Trump Rolls Back AI Regulation: Retail Awaits Impact

JD Stock Surges After JP Morgan Puts It On ‘Positive Catalyst Watch': Retail’s Upbeat

JD Stock Surges After JP Morgan Puts It On ‘Positive Catalyst Watch': Retail’s Upbeat

Procter & Gamble Stock In Focus Ahead of Q2 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Slips

Procter & Gamble Stock In Focus Ahead of Q2 Earnings: Retail Sentiment Slips

Recent Stories

'Note me convert kar dungi': Woman harasses 'Kaante Wale Baba' at Mahakumbh 2025, demands his coins (WATCH) shk

'Note me convert kar dungi': Woman harasses 'Kaante Wale Baba' at Mahakumbh, demands his coins (WATCH)

Apple Downgraded to ‘Sell’ Due To Weak Hardware Demand Outlook: Retail Sentiment Plummets As Stock Hits 2-Month Low

Apple Downgraded to ‘Sell’ Due To Weak Hardware Demand Outlook: Retail Sentiment Plummets As Stock Hits 2-Month Low

MicroStrategy Stock Declines In Pre-Market As Bitcoin Tumbles After President Trump Makes No Mention Of Cryptocurrency: Retail Remains Neutral

MicroStrategy Stock Declines In Pre-Market As Bitcoin Tumbles After President Trump Makes No Mention Of Cryptocurrency: Retail Remains Neutral

Nvidia Stock Rises Pre-Market As Trump Rolls Back AI Regulation: Retail Awaits Impact

Nvidia Stock Rises Pre-Market As Trump Rolls Back AI Regulation: Retail Awaits Impact

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra to fund his prize money Rs 50 lakh for education of his staff's children RBA

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra to fund his prize money Rs 50 lakh for education of his staff's children

Recent Videos

Watch Rescue of Moose from Frigid Waters of Lake Abanakee in New York | WATCH

Watch Rescue of Moose from Frigid Waters of Lake Abanakee in New York | WATCH

Video Icon
World Pulse | What Lies Ahead for Indians as Trump Revokes Birthright Citizenship?

World Pulse | What Lies Ahead for Indians as Trump Revokes Birthright Citizenship?

Video Icon
Top 10 Viral Songs Taking Over Internet in India - Kurchi Madathapetti to Nain Matakka

Top 10 Viral Songs Taking Over Internet in India - Kurchi Madathapetti to Nain Matakka

Video Icon
Nora Fatehi & Jason Derulo's Snake Dance Near an Airplane Goes Viral!

Nora Fatehi & Jason Derulo's Snake Dance Near an Airplane Goes Viral!

Video Icon
'I Tried to Win India': B. Chaithra Who Propelled Nation to Kho Kho World Cup Win With Dream Runs

'I Tried to Win India': B. Chaithra Who Propelled Nation to Kho Kho World Cup Win With Dream Runs

Video Icon