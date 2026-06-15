According to a Bloomberg report on Monday, Nvidia is looking to raise $20 billion through a multi-tranche debt offering, its first since 2021.

The chipmaker is marketing investment-grade bonds with maturities ranging from two to 30 years.

The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including refinancing and repaying existing debt.

Nvidia’s last bond sale was in June 2021, when it raised $5 billion through four tranches of senior unsecured notes.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) drew investor attention on Monday after reports said the chipmaker is seeking to raise at least $20 billion through its first bond offering since 2021.

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NVDA shares traded more than 2% higher at the time of wrting.

Nvidia’s First Bond Offering In Five Years

According to a Bloomberg report on Monday, Nvidia was looking to raise $20 billion through a multi-tranche debt offering. According to the report, the chipmaker is marketing investment-grade bonds with maturities ranging from two to 30 years. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including refinancing and repaying existing debt.

If completed as planned, it would be significantly larger than Nvidia’s last bond sale in June 2021, when the company raised $5 billion through four tranches of senior unsecured notes.

In a post on X, Jim Cramer questioned whether Nvidia’s bond sale meant that, like Apple, it would use the bond sale to buy back its own stock.

Big Tech Looks To Bond Markets

Big tech is increasingly turning to global bond markets to fund massive investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure. In May, Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) raised nearly $17 billion through euro- and Canadian-dollar bond offerings, including a record C$8.5 billion ($6.1 billion) investment-grade corporate bond sale in Canada.

Amazon (AMZN) has followed a similar strategy, raising C$14 billion earlier this month. The company has borrowed more than $82 billion since the start of 2025 as it ramps up spending on data centers, AI chips, and cloud infrastructure.

Retail’s Take On NVDA

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits surrounding NVDA has remained in the ‘bearish’ zone for the past 24 hours.

The stock has gained more than 9% so far this year.

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