Nvidia Stock Edges Up On GTC 2025 Event Announcement, Retail Believes Growth Narrative Is Still Intact Despite Recent Pullback

Shares of Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) gained over 1% in Wednesday’s regular trade after the company announced the schedule of GTC 2025, its annual artificial intelligence (AI) conference for developers.

Nvidia’s GTC 2025 will be held in San Jose, California, from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21 – while it is free to attend virtually, developers can also attend the full event in person for $1,975 for complete access.

“Come and be first to see the new advances in NVIDIA computing and breakthroughs in AI, robotics, science, and the arts that will transform industries and society,” said CEO Jensen Huang.

Nvidia said the event will have over 1,000 sessions, 2,000 speakers, and nearly 400 exhibitors, addressing topics such as humanoid robots, autonomous vehicles, cybersecurity, climate research, and healthcare.

Representatives of companies such as Waymo, OpenAI, Novo Nordisk, Rivian, Meta, Microsoft, and Boston Dynamics will speak at the event.

This comes after Nvidia’s strong beat-and-raise fourth-quarter performance at a time when big technology companies are staring at a slowdown. Nvidia’s stock has also fared poorly in 2025 so far, declining by nearly 13%.

That said, retail sentiment on Stocktwits showed investors are ‘bullish’ about the AI bellwether’s prospects.

In a Stocktwits poll, nearly half of the 3,100 respondents think Nvidia’s growth narrative is still intact despite the recent pullback.

A quarter of the voters think this dip presents a good buying opportunity, while 29% thought it was either too early to tell or that the AI hype was dying.

One user thinks the stock needs to bounce back to above $120 for it to gain momentum.

Nvidia’s stock has gained a meager 14% in the past six months, while its one-year returns stand at a more impressive 32%.

