Nvidia Stock Edges Up On GTC 2025 Event Announcement, Retail Believes Growth Narrative Is Still Intact Despite Recent Pullback

Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 6, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Shares of Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) gained over 1% in Wednesday’s regular trade after the company announced the schedule of GTC 2025, its annual artificial intelligence (AI) conference for developers.

Nvidia’s GTC 2025 will be held in San Jose, California, from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21 – while it is free to attend virtually, developers can also attend the full event in person for $1,975 for complete access.

“Come and be first to see the new advances in NVIDIA computing and breakthroughs in AI, robotics, science, and the arts that will transform industries and society,” said CEO Jensen Huang.

Nvidia said the event will have over 1,000 sessions, 2,000 speakers, and nearly 400 exhibitors, addressing topics such as humanoid robots, autonomous vehicles, cybersecurity, climate research, and healthcare.

Representatives of companies such as Waymo, OpenAI, Novo Nordisk, Rivian, Meta, Microsoft, and Boston Dynamics will speak at the event.

This comes after Nvidia’s strong beat-and-raise fourth-quarter performance at a time when big technology companies are staring at a slowdown. Nvidia’s stock has also fared poorly in 2025 so far, declining by nearly 13%.

That said, retail sentiment on Stocktwits showed investors are ‘bullish’ about the AI bellwether’s prospects.

In a Stocktwits poll, nearly half of the 3,100 respondents think Nvidia’s growth narrative is still intact despite the recent pullback.

A quarter of the voters think this dip presents a good buying opportunity, while 29% thought it was either too early to tell or that the AI hype was dying.

NVDA retail sentiment.jpg NVDA sentiment and message volume March 6, 2025, as of 2 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user thinks the stock needs to bounce back to above $120 for it to gain momentum.

Nvidia’s stock has gained a meager 14% in the past six months, while its one-year returns stand at a more impressive 32%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

N2Off Completes Acquisition Of Battery Storage Systems In Italy From Solterra: Retail Sounds A Bullish Note

Tesla Stock Gets A Lift From Trump's Auto Moves, But Insider Selling And German Sales Slump Keep Retail Bearish

BigBear.ai Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q4 Results: Wall Street Expects A Revenue Surge, But Retail’s Bearish

Royal Caribbean Stock Climbs On Analyst Upgrade, But Retail Awaits More Signs Of A Cruise Revival

Foot Locker Stock Rises On Q4 Earnings Beat And Comparable Sales Growth, But Retail’s Downbeat

Kerala: MS Solutions CEO Mohammed Shuhaib surrenders in Christmas exam question paper leak case dmn

NGO registration in India: Know process, requirements and legal framework AJR

'Stranger Things' Star Matthew Modine joins cast of exciting 'Godzilla x Kong' movie NTI

BLACKPINK's Lisa faces backlash over alleged fake signatures on Alter Ego albums MEG

N2Off Completes Acquisition Of Battery Storage Systems In Italy From Solterra: Retail Sounds A Bullish Note

Kerala Pulse | ED Cracks Down on SDPI Amid PFI Money Laundering Probe, Moideen Faizy Arrested

Sreeleela’s CUTEST Baby Therapy! Adorable Cuddle Moments with Distracted Toddler

Kangana Ranaut’s Divine Visit to Kateel Durga Parameshwari Temple, Seeks Blessings

5 SHOCKING Revelations by Police After Arresting Actress Ranya Rao in ₹12.56 Cr Gold Smuggling

Khalistani Extremist Attempts Attack on Jaishankar in London, Tears Indian Flag | Asianet Newsable

