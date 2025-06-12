DeepL, which claims to be the world’s most accurate translator, announced the deployment of Nvidia DGX SuperPOD with the company’s latest GB200 systems.

Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) latest chips can help translate the whole internet in just 18 days, down from a staggering 194 days earlier, according to German AI startup DeepL.

Nvidia’s shares were down over 1% at the time of writing.

DeepL, which claims to be the world’s most accurate translator, on Wednesday announced the deployment of Nvidia DGX SuperPOD with the company’s latest GB200 systems. This is the first such deployment in Europe, and DeepL has established it at its Swedish facility.

When this system is combined with DeepL’s AI models, the company says its processing timelines improve at least tenfold.

For instance, the company said translating the Oxford dictionary from one language to another now takes two seconds, down from 39 seconds.

Translation times for the world’s longest book, In Search of Lost Time by Marcel Proust, now take 0.09 seconds, down from 0.95 seconds.

The company said its new Nvidia cluster will deliver 30 times the text output compared to its previous systems.

“In the short term, users can expect immediate enhancements, including increased quality, speed, and nuance in translations, along with greater interactivity and the introduction of more generative AI features,” the company said.

This comes at a time when Nvidia is increasingly teaming up with governments and companies in Europe to deepen its AI leadership.

The Jensen Huang-led company announced a slew of partnerships with France, Italy, the U.K., Spain, and a host of technology and telecom providers on Wednesday to deliver over 3,000 exaflops of AI computing power using its Blackwell platform.

In France, Nvidia is teaming up with Mistral AI to create a cloud platform driven by 18,000 Grace Blackwell systems, with expansion planned in 2026.

Nvidia’s stock is up nearly 6% year-to-date and around 18% over the past 12 months.

