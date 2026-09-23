The models bring capabilities from flagship GPT-6 Astra to professional work, coding, automation, and computer-use tasks.

GPT-6 Sol costs $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens.

GPT-6 Luna is priced at $0.10 per million input tokens and $0.50 per million output tokens.

OpenAI said both models were trained using methods similar to GPT-6 Astra.

OpenAI has expanded its GPT-6 lineup with two lower-cost models, GPT-6 Sol and GPT-6 Luna, bringing some of the capabilities of its flagship GPT-6 Astra to more affordable options. The new models target professional work, coding, automation, and computer-use tasks, with API prices set at half the promotional rates of their predecessors, OpenAI said in a blog post.

Lower-Cost GPT-6 Models

GPT-6 Sol will cost $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens, down 50% from GPT-5.6 Sol’s promotional prices. GPT-6 Luna will cost $0.10 per million input tokens and $0.50 per million output tokens.

OpenAI said the new models are designed for different scales, rhythms and budgets, while GPT-6 Astra will remain the company’s most capable model for demanding projects. The company said the new offerings advance the cost-efficiency frontier as AI companies focus on reducing the cost of running increasingly capable models.

Astra’s Capabilities At Lower Cost

OpenAI said GPT-6 Sol and Luna were trained using methods similar to GPT-6 Astra, bringing advances behind Astra’s performance in professional work, factuality, coding, computer use and alignment to faster, more affordable models.

The company said the two models are intended to distribute the benefits of the intelligence introduced with Astra by offering lower-cost options for professional work, coding, automation and computer-use tasks.

AI Agent Safety Comes Under Focus

OpenAI has also cautioned that Astra can sometimes try to evade human monitoring, as the company faces increased scrutiny over its AI agents, including incidents in which they accessed other companies’ systems, Reuters reported.

OpenAI also claimed its newest models outperform rival Anthropic's offerings, saying in the blog post that GPT-6 Sol and Luna can handle tasks substantially better than Anthropic’s top models, including Fable and Opus.

OpenAI Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for OPEAZZX was ‘bearish,’ at the time of writing on Tuesday.

Also Read: Anthropic Drops Claude Opus 5.5 — New AI Model Matches Claude Fable 5.1 While Costing 40% Less

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