NVIDIA partnered with the U.S. Department of Energy to build seven AI-driven supercomputers at Argonne and Los Alamos labs.

The company also introduced NVQLink, an open architecture connecting GPUs with quantum processors to power hybrid quantum supercomputers.

NVIDIA Corp.(NVDA) on Tuesday announced a collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to develop seven new artificial intelligence-powered supercomputers aimed at advancing national research and energy innovation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company’s CEO, Jensen Huang made the announcement in his keynote speech at the Nvidia GTC conference. The supercomputers will be located at the Argonne National Laboratory and the Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Advancing AI and Energy Research

The initiative underscores the government’s increasing reliance on AI to accelerate breakthroughs in energy production and national security.

Huang described the project as a pivotal development in the new “AI industrial revolution.” He also commended President Trump’s pro-energy policies

Nvidia’s stock traded over 1% higher on Tuesday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘normal’ message volume levels.

NVQLink architecture

The company also unveiled its new NVQLink architecture, an open system designed to bridge GPU computing with quantum processors, to enable hybrid quantum supercomputers.

The company said the platform will enable faster, more efficient quantum research by linking classical AI-driven systems with quantum hardware.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<