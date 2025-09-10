A bigger-than-expected preliminary downward revision to the job numbers for the 12 months ended March 2025 has all but sealed the deal for at least a 25-basis-point cut from the Federal Reserve, lifting investor sentiment.

U.S. stocks overcame some nervous moments in early trading and advanced solidly higher in the afternoon, with the S&P 500 Index breaking back above the 5,000 barrier and the Nasdaq Composite clocking a fresh record.

After the market closed, the following stocks saw strong volumes in the extended session:

Oracle Corp. (ORCL)

After-hours move: +28.36%

Trading volume: 17.02 million

Oracle (ORCL) is ageing well as a Cloud infrastructure behemoth, and the company’s financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026 underlined its dominance. Despite a double miss for the quarter, the management team, led by Chairman Larry Ellison and CEO Safra Catz, spoke at length about the Cloud deals and backlogs.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Oracle stock remained ‘extremely bullish’ (97/100) as of late Tuesday, and the message volume spiked to ‘extremely high levels.’

The stock, which has rallied 46% year-to-date, is set to clock a new record in Wednesday’s session if gains hold.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

After-hours move: +2.03%

Trading volume: 11.83 million

Nvidia continued to remain a heavily traded stock, reflecting robust investor interest in the artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker. The stock ended Tuesday’s regular session up 1.46%, outperforming the tech sector and the broader market, as investors digested management comments from the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Technology Conference held late Monday.

CFO Colette Kress said several of its key Chinese customers received licenses from the U.S. government, paving the way for the company to ship China-specific H20 AI chips to the country, according to a Koyfing transcript. She also suggested this could add to third-quarter revenue.

Separately, at the AI Infra Summit, Nvidia said it has partnered with the AI infrastructure ecosystem to build a reference design for Giga-Scale AI factories. It also unveiled Rubin CPX, calling it "a new class of GPU purpose-built for massive-context processing.

Retail sentiment toward Nvidia stock, however, stayed in ‘bearish’ territory (35/100), and the message volume also stayed ‘low.’

The stock has gained over 27% this year.

GameStop Corp. (GME)

After-hours move: +5.72%

Trading volume: 4.58 million

GameStop stock rallied after-hours following the company’s second-quarter results, which showed revenue growth driven by strong hardware and accessories sales. Its earnings per share also climbed sharply.

The company also announced a special dividend to be distributed in the form of warrants to holders of its common stock as of Oct. 3.

On Stocktwits, retailers remained ‘extremely bullish’ (94/100) toward the stock, with the message volume also at ‘extremely high’ levels.

The stock, however, is down about 25% this year amid concerns about business fundamentals.

Bank of America Corp. (BAC)

After-hours move: -0.18%

Trading volume: 4.44 million

Bank of America stock rallied 1.68% to $50.29 on Tuesday. However, it stopped short of its record closing high of $50.46 (Aug. 29). Monday afternoon, while presenting at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, BofA’s CFO Alistair Brothwick said net interest income for the quarter will likely be $15.5 billion to $15.7 billion, rendering the growth in the metric at a 6%-7% for the year to a new record.

The executive also stated that the investment banking fee pool increased by 10%-15%.

The Bank of America stock elicited ‘bullish’ sentiment (58/100) among users of Stockwits, an improvement from the ‘neutral’ mood seen a day ago. The message volume remained at ‘normal’ levels.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

After-hours move: -0.35%

Trading volume: 3.98 million

The increased interest in the cruise line operator’s stock came after it rebounded on Tuesday after a pullback in the previous session on the back of a series of debt restructuring transactions. While investors construed it as an equity raise, BofA clarified it was not a common stock offering, but a series of transactions that push out maturities to 2030 and beyond from 2026/2027 previously, The Fly reported.

Analysts at the firm said the "well-timed deal" can save the company about $25 million of annualized interest expense while reducing the diluted share count by 38 million, given that the new convertible principal can be settled in cash.

The stock has lost about 1.50% YTD.

