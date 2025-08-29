New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu told Barron’s that if Nvidia maintains its estimated 55% to 60% market share, the company could capture $1 trillion to $1.2 trillion in data-center revenue alone by 2030.

Nvidia (NVDA) could become the first company to generate $1 trillion in annual sales within five years, according to New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu.

Ferragu told Barron’s that he projects $3 trillion to $4 trillion in annual AI capital spending by 2030, in line with CEO Jensen Huang’s outlook. If Nvidia maintains its estimated 55% to 60% market share, he said it could capture $1 trillion to $1.2 trillion in data-center revenue alone.

The report added that, in comparison, Wall Street expects Nvidia to generate $84 billion in data center revenue at the end of fiscal year 2026.

