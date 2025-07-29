Enfabrica said its EMFASYS platform improves data flow to AI chips, helping reduce the high costs tied to HBM use.

Enfabrica, a Silicon Valley chip startup backed by Nvidia (NVDA), on Tuesday launched a new hardware-and-software system designed to reduce the cost pressures in artificial intelligence data centers, particularly those tied to high-bandwidth memory (HBM).

While Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) dominate the market for cutting-edge AI processors, their chips require increasingly expensive HBM modules to function efficiently. Those memory chips are supplied by companies such as SK Hynix and Micron Technology (MU).

According to a report by Reuters, Enfabrica’s EMFASYS aims to help optimize the use of HBM in AI computing environments by making data delivery to AI chips more efficient. By addressing memory bottlenecks, the company says its system could lower the total cost of running AI workloads.

