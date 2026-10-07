Artificial intelligence infrastructure startup Lambda is negotiating up to $4 billion in its final fundraising round ahead of an intended initial public offering in 2027.

Private equity titan Blackstone and Coatue Management are spearheading a $4 billion funding round that values Nvidia-backed Lambda at $14.5 billion prior to the new capital.

The company's backlog surged from $15 billion in June to $50 billion in September, anchored by a massive $35 billion cloud computing agreement with AI developer Anthropic.

In preparation for public markets, Lambda transitioned co-founder Stephen Balaban to chief technology officer while bringing in veteran corporate executive Michel Combes as chief executive officer.

Artificial intelligence cloud infrastructure provider Lambda is negotiating to raise up to $4 billion in a pre-initial public offering funding round, valuing the firm at $14.5 billion before the new capital, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the deal.

Investment managers Blackstone and Coatue Management are spearheading the financing round, both of which have expanded their footprints across the AI and data center sectors.

According to an investor communication reviewed by the Journal, Lambda leadership is eyeing a potential public market debut in 2027, contingent upon execution and market dynamics.

Backlog Expansion And Key Customers

The company's commercial pipeline has grown dramatically. The investor document revealed that Lambda's order backlog expanded from $15 billion in June to $50 billion by September.

That growth was largely fueled by a $35 billion cloud services agreement signed with Anthropic, creator of the Claude AI model family. The contract involves leasing Nvidia hardware hosted at a Texas facility operated by Hut8.

Strategic Executive Restructuring

Lambda has been actively reshaping its executive suite to meet public market expectations. In May, co-founder Stephen Balaban stepped down from the chief executive role to become chief technology officer. Michel Combes, a former chief executive at SoftBank International, Sprint, and Alcatel-Lucent, was appointed CEO to guide the enterprise toward its public debut.

The company also expanded its corporate governance by adding former AT&T chief executive John Donovan to its board of directors and appointing former Charter Communications executive Charles Fisher as chief financial officer.

The Neocloud Boom And Nvidia Ties

Lambda operates within the rapidly growing "neocloud" sector—specialized digital infrastructure companies that acquire high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs) and lease them to enterprises building large language models.

Nvidia maintains close ties with Lambda, having participated in a $480 million Series D funding round in February 2025. Lambda relies exclusively on Nvidia chips and server architecture.

The new $14.5 billion pre-money valuation marks a significant jump from November, when TWG Capital led a $1.5 billion funding round that valued Lambda at $5.9 billion post-money.

Lambda spokespersons declined to comment on the fundraising details the Journal reported.

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