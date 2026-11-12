The AI cloud provider is preparing to raise the funds through an investment-grade loan, with Morgan Stanley and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group leading the potential offering, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The financing could come to market as soon as next week, the report said.

On Tuesday, the AI cloud provider reported third-quarter revenue of $3.66 billion, up 168% from a year earlier, and raised its full-year 2026 sales outlook to $13 billion to $13.3 billion.

Separately, Chief Executive Michael Intrator told CNBC earlier in the day that he has canceled his pre-arranged plans to sell company stock, limiting any future sales to restricted stock units for routine tax obligations.



CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) is reportedly preparing to raise at least $4 billion through an investment-grade loan as it seeks to ease investor unease over the company’s debt market-fueled expansion.

The AI cloud provider is preparing to raise the funds through an investment-grade loan, with Morgan Stanley and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group leading the potential offering, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The financing, which could come to market as soon as next week, is expected to be backed by chips and related customer contracts—the same structure used for an $8.5 billion investment-grade facility the company raised in March that carried lower rates because of Meta Platforms’ contracts. Executives had indicated on the company’s Tuesday earnings call that the new loan could price at a yield of 7% to 7.5%, roughly half the yield on the company’s existing high-yield bonds.

The stock closed the regular session up 24.71% at $60.77 before declining roughly 5% in after-hours trading amid reports of Nvidia considering ousting its CEO Jensen Huang following internal scrutiny into his extramarital affairs. Nvidia is CoreWeave’s primary chip supplier and also a major investor.

Earnings Beat And Loan Plans Ease Some Fears

On Tuesday, the AI cloud provider reported third-quarter revenue of $3.66 billion, up 168% from a year earlier, and raised its full-year 2026 sales outlook to $13 billion to $13.3 billion. That range exceeded both its prior guidance and the roughly $12.9 billion Wall Street had expected. Revenue backlog stood at approximately $132.5 billion as of the end of the quarter, up from approximately $104.2 billion as of June 30.

“Looking ahead, we will not use the unsecured debt market to fund our business at current yields, nor do we need to,” the CEO said on the earnings call, easing investor concerns about the company’s heavy reliance on debt markets to fund data-center construction. The results helped lift the stock on Wednesday.

CEO Pauses Personal Share Sales

Separately, Chief Executive Michael Intrator told CNBC earlier in the day that he has canceled his pre-arranged plans to sell company stock, limiting any future sales to restricted stock units for routine tax obligations.

He also said the company’s data-center buildout is “not being delayed or affected” by the recent U.S. mid-term election results, and noted that CoreWeave has secured $9 billion in customer prepayments and deposits, which he described as its cheapest source of capital.

How Did CRWV Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRWV stock jumped from 'bullish' to 'extremely bullish' territory over the past 24 hours while message volume stayed at 'high' levels.

A Stocktwits user opined that Coreweave will now bear the impact of the Nvidia controversy.

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Another dismissed the selloff after hours, terming it manipulation.

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A third user urged buying the dip, voicing optimism for peer Nebius’s earnings on Thursday providing the stock a leg up.

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CRWV stock has dropped 15% year-to-date.

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