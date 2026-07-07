The chipmaker said its product roadmap remains on track after a report claimed its next-generation AI rack had been pushed back to 2028.

Research firm SemiAnalysis said in a post on X post that Nvidia’s Kyber NVL144 rack-scale system has slipped by more than a year due to manufacturing issues involving a critical circuit board.

Kyber is a rack-scale system that packs 144 of Nvidia’s most powerful chips into a single unit, enabling them to operate as one giant computer.

A Stocktwits retail poll showed 41% of respondents would choose Nvidia as their top semiconductor stock for the next decade.

A day after a report claimed that one of Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) key next-generation products had been delayed, the chipmaker pushed back, saying its roadmap remains on track.

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The response came after SemiAnalysis reported that Nvidia’s next flagship product, the Kyber rack-scale architecture designed to house its 2027 Rubin Ultra chips, has been pushed back by more than a year to 2028.

The NVDA stock rose about 1.4% on Monday before trimming some of its gains. At the time of writing, the shares were up 1%.

NVDA Pushes Back On Delay Report

An Nvidia spokesperson told Bloomberg in an emailed statement that the company’s “road map is intact,” pushing back against the delay claims.

The response followed a SemiAnalysis post in X published on Sunday, which said Nvidia's upcoming Kyber rack has been delayed. “Just 3 months after Jensen demoed Kyber NVL144 at GTC, it has faced major setbacks and has been delayed by more than 12 months, pushing it back to 2028,” stated the post.

The report came at a time when AI investors are increasingly sensitive to signs of slowing momentum, with even minor setbacks triggering sharp market reactions after a yearslong rally. Last week, global tech stocks swung on headlines pointing to potential AI overcapacity and intensifying competition, stated the Bloomberg report.

Kyber is a rack-scale system that packs 144 of Nvidia’s most powerful chips into a single unit, enabling them to operate as one giant computer. According to the report, the delay stems from manufacturing challenges involving a critical circuit board at the heart of the system.

NVDA Stock: What Stocktwits Retail Sentiment Says

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for NVDA improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago, while message volume was ‘low’ at the time of writing.

In a Stocktwits retail poll asking traders if they had to pick just one, which semiconductor stock would they own for the next decade, 41% of users said NVDA, followed by 33% for AMD, 16% for AVGO and 10% for TSM. The poll had drawn about 1,500 votes at the time of writing.

The NVDA stock has gained 4.77% year-to-date and 24% in the past one year.

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