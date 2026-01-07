Nuvve Holding is gaining retail attention over the company’s recent announcement of a battery energy storage system in Japan.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) garnered significant attention among investors on Wednesday as stock surged over 70% in the morning’s trade.

The rally comes amid growing market interest in infrastructure and energy as well as the company’s recent announcement of a battery energy storage system in Japan.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NVVE stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory over 24 hours. Meanwhile, message volume for the stock shifted to ‘extremely high’ from ‘low’ levels in the same period.

One bullish user noted how the company’s Japan launch news from Tuesday went unnoticed, noting it was good for the company. The user also highlighted the positive impact of their EV charging and energy spaces launch.

Another bullish user noted how EV and charging infrastructure would be one of the dominant themes in 2026.

Pivot To Energy Storage

On January 6, Nuvve announced that its Japanese subsidiary had secured rights to install and operate a grid-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) in Oyada, Mino City, Gifu Prefecture in the country with an output of two megawatts (MW) and a storage capacity of 8MWh. The site is scheduled to begin operations in November 2026.

Following this, Nuvve Japan's total contract capacity is now at 6MW. Gregory Poilasne, CEO of Nuvve, said that the deal combined with the company’s European battery projects, would create a strong and growing revenue stream into late 2026 and early 2027.

As markets head into 2026, investors are eyeing capital inflows into infrastructure, energy, and other undervalued sectors. According to a Stocktwits poll in partnership with Polymarket that sought to measure the industries that would matter in 2026, 39% of users voted for physical AI infrastructure while 36% picked Power & Energy. Meanwhile, 14% of users voted for Healthcare Value & Innovation.

In December 2025, the vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology company told stockholders in a letter that it was increasing its business focus on stationary energy storage systems and microgrids to capitalize on energy markets.

Shares of NVVE lost over 97% in the past year.

