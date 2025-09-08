Nutrien CEO Ken Seitz stated that the decision to sell the company’s equity stake in Profertil enables it to focus on assets and geographies that align with its long-term growth objectives.

Nutrien (NTR) announced on Monday that it has agreed to sell its 50% equity position in Argentina-based nitrogen producer Profertil S.A. to Adecoagro S.A. and Asociacion de Cooperativas Argentinas Coop through a joint acquisition for about $600 million.

“The agreement to sell our equity stake in Profertil advances our strategy to focus on assets and geographies that are core to our long-term vision,” said Nutrien CEO Ken Seitz.

