Even though NuScale’s financials do not show clear signs of investor interest, buzz about the U.S. government's efforts to boost nuclear energy in the country is driving optimism.

NuScale Power stock closed up 15.14% on Monday, hitting its best day since Oct. 15.

On Wednesday, the U.S. House Energy Subcommittee will hold a hearing on the licensing and deployment of nuclear power in the country.

In October, NuScale said that its global strategic partner, Entra1 Energy, could receive up to $25 billion in capital as part of Japan's $550 billion investment in the U.S.

The nuclear sector is seeing investor optimism as the week builds on several news factors, including a U.S. Department of Energy announcement and a subcommittee meeting on Wednesday that focuses on America’s nuclear energy dreams.

Among these, the stock garnering quite a bit of attention is NuScale Power, which has seen a nearly 33% jump in the first two days of trading in 2026. The stock closed up 15.14% on Monday, notching its best session since Oct. 15.

But Is The Company Profitable Yet?

A look at NuScale’s financials shows that, although investors are optimistic about the company’s growth from its focus on United States nuclear energy, it has yet to turn a profit.

NuScale’s revenue is primarily from services, such as those provided to Florida in support of the RoPower project. Wall Street has noted that the company has yet to receive a firm contract that could boost its growth. Citi in December said that it could see pressure as the company's sales from existing contracts decline and Fluor continues to sell shares.

In October, however, NuScale said that its global strategic partner, Entra1 Energy, could receive up to $25 billion in capital as part of Japan’s $550 billion investment in the U.S. NuScale said ENTRA1 Energy will develop a fleet of power plants utilizing baseload energy sources and is aimed to help with energy demand from AI data centers, manufacturing, and national defense.

US Nuclear Energy Moves

After U.S. President Donald Trump took office last year, he has been working to ease regulations for nuclear companies in an attempt to advance the country’s energy goals, while also boosting oil, gas, and coal resources.

On Wednesday, the U.S. House Energy Subcommittee will hold a hearing on the licensing and deployment of nuclear power in the country. Setting precedent for the hearing, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) on Monday announced a $2.7 billion investment to strengthen uranium supply over the next ten years.

How Are Stocktwits Users Reacting?

Retail sentiment on NuScale improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ compared to a day ago, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

The stock saw a massive 96% spike in followers on Stocktwits over the past year, while user message volumes soared 2,420% during the same period.

Shares of NuScale have lost more than 13% of their value in the last 12 months.

