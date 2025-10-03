The company’s transformation plan aims to achieve revenue growth starting in the fourth quarter through strategic acquisitions and international alliances, while also managing increased organizational complexity.

Shares of nano-cap Nuburu, Inc. (BURU), a company specializing in blue laser technology for the welding and 3D printing industries, have been on a tear since the start of the week, amid trader optimism following a couple of announcements by the company.

On Monday, the company disclosed a comprehensive update on its business performance, strategic initiatives, and outlook. As part of the update, the Colorado-based company said it expects to finalize binding agreements to pursue a controlling interest in Orbit S.r.l. by October 31, 2025, following its February announcement regarding the establishment of a Defense and Security hub.

The company has established Nuburu Defense LLC to serve as its defense and security hub. It also explored the possibility of setting up a new operating office in Virginia. It touted a $19.4 billion total addressable market for the electronic warfare sector by 2028 and guided bookings of $500,000, primarily via Nuburu Defense, for the fourth quarter.

Also this week, the company announced the implementation of a dual-CEO structure, effective October 1. “This strategic initiative complements Alessandro Zamboni's role as Executive Chairman and supports the company's ongoing transformation plan,” the company said. The transformation plan aims to achieve revenue growth starting in the fourth quarter through strategic acquisitions and international alliances, while also managing increased organizational complexity, it added.

After closing at $0.1240 last Friday, Nuburu stock has jumped 78% so far this week. On Thursday, the stock rallied by over 36% before closing at $0.307 and added 39% in after-hours trading. The seven-day message volume change on the Nburu stock stream was nearly 1,500%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock stayed ‘extremely bullish’ (98/100) by late Thursday, and the message volume also remained at ‘extremely high’ levels.

Most retail watchers added the stock to their watchlist, aiming to capitalize on the recent momentum. A user regretted not buying ahead of the recent run. “Load the boat,” they said.

Another user pasted a screenshot of the overnight quote and said, “shorts in shambles.” The short interest in the stock is 9.20%, according to Koyfin data, although it has come off its June 2024 peak of 45%.

Nuburu stock has slumped 67% year-to-date.

