Nu Skin Stock Surges After-Hours On Strong Q4 Performance: Retail Cheers

For 2025, its annual revenue guidance is $1.48 to $1.62 billion, with about 3% of foreign currency headwind.

Nu Skin Stock Surges After-Hours On Strong Q4 Performance: Retail Cheers
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 9:00 AM IST

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. ($NUS) surged more than 24% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the company’s better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, lifting retail sentiment.

Nu Skin Q4 earnings per share came in at $0.38, beating consensus estimates of $0.22, while revenues stood at $445.55 million, surpassing estimates of $436.05 million, according to Stocktwits data.

Its board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share, which will be paid on March 5, 2025, to shareholders of record on Feb. 24, 2025.

“We were pleased to beat our fourth quarter revenue guidance, generate sequential revenue growth and exceed our adjusted earnings as we materially completed our restructuring plan," said Ryan Napierski, Nu Skin president and CEO. “As we look ahead to 2025, we anticipate improving business trends and a return to year-over-year growth in several of our markets but also anticipate continued economic challenges and poor consumer sentiment, particularly in Greater China and South Korea.

Nu Skin plans to focus on strengthening its core business with the rollout of its sales performance compensation plan in several markets and accelerating growth in developing markets including Latin America, added Napierski.

For 2025, its annual revenue guidance is $1.48 to $1.62 billion, with about 3% of foreign currency headwind. That is below the $1.7 billion expected by analysts, according to Fly.com.

The company expects adjusted EPS to be $0.90 to $1.30, excluding the gain from the sale of Mavely. That compares to consensus estimates of $0.76.

Sentiment on Stocktwits improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a week ago. Message volumes climbed to the ‘high’ territory from ‘low.’

Screenshot 2025-02-14 at 6.37.05 AM.png NUS sentiment meter and message volumes on Feb 13

Nu Skin Enterprises, focused on beauty and wellness, operates Nu Skin and Rhyz Inc., operating in nearly 50 markets worldwide.

Nu Skin stock is down 6.8% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Palo Alto Networks Stock Slides Despite Q2 Beat, Strong Guidance: Retail Not Interested In ‘Panic Selling’

Palo Alto Networks Stock Slides Despite Q2 Beat, Strong Guidance: Retail Not Interested In ‘Panic Selling’

Twilio Edges Higher Ahead Of Q4 Results As Retail Anticipates Earnings Beat

Twilio Edges Higher Ahead Of Q4 Results As Retail Anticipates Earnings Beat

Casey’s General Stores Gets Analyst Upgrade Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail Stays Bullish

Casey’s General Stores Gets Analyst Upgrade Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail Stays Bullish

Cyberark Analysts Boost Price Targets For Stock As Cybersecurity Company Delivers Another ‘Picture-Perfect’ Quarter: Retail Lauds ‘Outstanding’ Fundamentals

Cyberark Analysts Boost Price Targets For Stock As Cybersecurity Company Delivers Another ‘Picture-Perfect’ Quarter: Retail Lauds ‘Outstanding’ Fundamentals

Hive Stock Rises On Multiple Price Target Hikes Post 'Solid' Q3 Results: Retail Sentiment Edges Up

Hive Stock Rises On Multiple Price Target Hikes Post 'Solid' Q3 Results: Retail Sentiment Edges Up

Recent Stories

USA to China: Top 10 countries with highest military budgets ATG

USA to China: Top 10 countries with highest military budgets

Kerala: Three killed after two elephants run amok during temple festival in Koyilandy anr

Kerala: Three killed after two elephants run amok during temple festival in Koyilandy

Presumed dead in Maha Kumbh stampede, Prayagraj man walks back to his own 'tehrvi' shk

Presumed dead in Maha Kumbh stampede, UP man walks back to his own 'tehrvi' in Prayagraj

Lakhpati Didi Yojana: Need funds? Women can now avail Rs 5 lakh interest-free loans AJR

Lakhpati Didi Yojana: Need funds? Women can now avail Rs 5 lakh interest-free loans

Chhaava FIRST review OUT: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna delivers stellar performances; Check ATG

'Chhaava' FIRST review OUT: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna delivers stellar performances; Check

Recent Videos

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Video Icon
Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Video Icon