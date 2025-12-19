Conducted at President Trump’s residence, Waller’s interview was concluded before the President’s address to the nation on Wednesday night.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller reportedly had a “strong interview” with President Donald Trump for the Fed Chair position on Wednesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a CNBC report citing senior officials in the Trump administration, Waller’s interview was conducted at President Trump’s residence. It was concluded before the President’s address to the nation on Wednesday night.

This interview was conducted on the same day on which Waller spoke at the Yale School of Management CEO Summit in New York. The Fed Governor stated that rates could be cut by 50 to 100 basis points (bps) on expectations of a decline in inflation.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<