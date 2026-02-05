The Ozempic pill will be launched in Q2 2026 and be available in doses 1.5 mg, 4 mg, and 9 mg.

A Novo executive noted that many customers are unaware that the company already makes oral semaglutide for type 2 diabetes under the name Rybelsus, sparking the branding change.

Novo also said on Wednesday that it has filed an application with the FDA seeking approval for Ozempic tablets 25 mg in adults with type 2 diabetes.

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk (NVO) said on Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved naming pill versions of some doses of its semaglutide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes as Ozempic pills.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Novo has been selling oral semaglutide for diabetes since 2019. However, it was previously called Rybelsus and was available at 3 mg, 7 mg, and 14 mg doses. Ozempic pills will be available in doses 1.5 mg, 4 mg, and 9 mg.

Why The Name Change?

“By bringing the oral and injectable options under the Ozempic name, we’re helping make it clear that both contain semaglutide from Novo Nordisk and are approved to treat type 2 diabetes. The medicine and how it works remain the same; this simply makes the choices clearer to understand. There’s only One Ozempic…now in two presentations.” said Ed Cinca, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Patient Solutions at Novo Nordisk.

Cinca also noted that many customers are unaware that the company already makes oral semaglutide for type 2 diabetes under the name Rybelsus, sparking the branding change.

Launch Timeline

The Ozempic pill will be launched in Q2 2026. The new formulation offers the same efficacy and safety profile as the originally approved formulation, the company said, while adding that the new doses were approved based on a bioequivalence study and the clinical trial program for Rybelsus tablets.

Novo got the approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Wegovy pill in December last year and launched it in early January. The weight-loss drug has had a great kickstart so far.

Novo also said on Wednesday that it has filed an application with the FDA seeking approval for Ozempic tablets 25 mg in adults with type 2 diabetes. The company now expects the agency to provide a decision on the application by 2026-end.

Flat Growth In Diabetes Segment

Novo on Tuesday said that sales from its diabetes segment remained more-or-less flat on a reported basis in 2025 at DKK 207.11 billion while sales from its obesity segment increased 26% in Danish kroner to DKK 82.35 billion.

The company now expects adjusted sales to fall between 5% and 13%, and operating profit could decline by up to 13%. The company flagged concerns for the year including fierce competition, lower realized prices, and expiry of patent on the active ingredient in its best-selling Wegovy and Ozempic drugs in a few markets outside the U.S.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NVO stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory while message volume increased from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

NVO stock has fallen 43% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<