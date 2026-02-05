Earlier in the day, Hims launched a copy of the Wegovy pill priced at $49 per month, much below the branded drug.

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk (NVO) said on Thursday that it will pursue “legal and regulatory” actions against Hims & Hers (HIMS) after the latter launched a compounded copy of Novo’s best-selling weight loss pill.

Earlier in the day, Hims launched a copy of the Wegovy pill priced at $49 per month, much below the branded drug.

“This is another example of Hims & Hers' historic behaviour of duping the American public with knock-off GLP-1 products,” Novo said in a statement.

NVO shares traded 7% lower at the time of writing, while HIMS stock pared gains made earlier in the day to trade about 1% higher.

