Novo Nordisk AS (NVO) on Monday announced that customers in the U.S. can get the oral Wegovy pill starting at $149 a month.

The company stated on its website that the 1.5 mg and 4 mg doses of Wegovy will be available to self-paying customers at these prices beginning January 5. However, the cost of the 4 mg dose will rise to $199 a month from April 15, 2026.

Novo Nordisk shares were up nearly 1% in Monday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

Retail users on the platform were divided following the announcement of the price of the oral Wegovy pill.

One bullish user stated that “it’s time to give up” for investors who are short on Novo, expecting the stock to rise by around 13% in the coming weeks.

Another user asked: Although Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) is a “beast,” why doesn't it have a weight-loss pill yet?

Wegovy For As Low As $25

For comparison, the injectable version comes in doses ranging from 0.25 mg to 2.4 mg, at a standard price of $349 per month. Novo is currently running a limited-period offer that brings down the price of the 0.25 mg and 0.5 mg doses to $199 a month for the first two months, only for new patients.

FDA Approval

This comes after Novo Nordisk received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, making it the first oral version of a GLP-1 drug to be approved by the federal agency.

“The pill is here. With today's approval of the Wegovy pill, patients will have a convenient, once-daily pill that can help them lose as much weight as the original Wegovy injection,” said Novo Nordisk CEO Mike Doustdar in December.

The company stated that it has applied for approval of the oral Wegovy pill in a 25 mg dose to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other regulatory authorities during the second half of 2025.

Taking On Zepbound

Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy is now available, starting at $149 a month and rising to $349 a month for the injectable version.

For comparison, Eli Lilly’s Zepbound is currently available for $349 a month for the 2.5 mg dose for uninsured patients. Prices go up to $1,049 a month for the highest dose of 15 mg, according to the company.

NVO stock is up 2% year-to-date, but down 40% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<