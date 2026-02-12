According to a Bloomberg report, Novo’s CEO, Mike Doustdar, said the company will expand its facility in Ireland’s midlands region to support international demand for the oral version of Wegovy.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) is reportedly planning to ramp up its manufacturing footprint in Ireland as it prepares to increase production of its blockbuster Wegovy weight-loss pill for patients outside the U.S.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a Bloomberg report, Novo’s CEO, Mike Doustdar, said the company will expand its facility in Ireland’s midlands region to support international demand for the oral version of Wegovy.

Doustdar did not disclose how much the company plans to spend but emphasized that the expansion signals confidence in the product’s global prospects.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<