user
user icon

Novavax Retail Traders Rally In Defense After RFK Jr.'s COVID-19 Vaccine Skepticism Sends Stock Tumbling

Kennedy singled out the Novavax COVID-19 shot's single-antigen composition as the reason behind the delay in granting full approval.

Novavax Retail Traders Rally In Defense After RFK Jr.'s COVID-19 Vaccine Skepticism Sends Stock Tumbling
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Apr 11, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) plunged over 19.5% on Thursday after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. cast doubts about the efficacy of the company's COVID-19 vaccine. 

Retail investors, however, held firm and pushed back against his remarks.

In an interview with CBS News on Thursday, Kennedy singled out the Novavax COVID-19 shot's single-antigen composition as the reason behind the delay in granting full approval. 

Novavax's shot, Nuvaxovid, has been available since 2022 under emergency use authorization. 

Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had missed a key deadline to decide on the company's COVID-19 vaccine — just days after vaccine chief Peter Marks stepped down following reports of a clash with Kennedy. 

While the agency was expected to grant full approval, senior FDA officials are now reportedly holding off, saying the application needs more data and that approval is unlikely anytime soon.

"We're looking at that vaccine, and it is a single-antigen vaccine. And, for respiratory illnesses, the single-antigen vaccines have never worked," RFK Jr. told CBS.

"We are actually shifting our priorities to multiple-antigen vaccines. And NIH [National Institutes of Health] is already working on a number of those." 

On Stocktwits, message volume for Novavax soared by over 240% on Thursday, with sentiment turning 'extremely bullish' as retail investors lashed out against Kennedy's remarks and overwhelmingly defended Novavax's shot.

NVAX sentiment and message volume April 10.png NVAX sentiment and message volume April 10. | source: Stocktwits

"Kennedy confuses transmission with decreasing symptomatic spread and efficacy… ironically, Novavax with Matrix-M happens to be the best COVID vaccine," one user wrote, referring to the company's adjuvant technology. 

Another said Kennedy's claim "is flat-out wrong" and there was "decades of data showing otherwise."  

"Investors are left in the dark, and confidence is slipping fast. Novavax needs leadership right now, not radio silence."

Novavax has not responded directly to Kennedy's claims but told multiple news outlets that its Biologics License Application (BLA) for its COVID-19 vaccine includes robust Phase 3 trial data demonstrating its safety and efficacy.

"We have not yet received an official response from the U.S. FDA regarding the status of our BLA," the company said.

Unlike the mRNA-based vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — which received full approval during the pandemic — Novavax's COVID-19 shot uses a protein-based platform.

Novavax stock is down over 33% this year but has gained nearly 25% over the past 12 months. Shares were up marginally in Thursday's after-hours trading.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Lovesac Pops On Strong Q4 Results: Retail Investors Turn Extremely Bullish

Lovesac Pops On Strong Q4 Results: Retail Investors Turn Extremely Bullish

China Fires Back With 125% Tariff On US Goods, Says It Will Ignore Further American Duties

China Fires Back With 125% Tariff On US Goods, Says It Will Ignore Further American Duties

Can Apple Dodge China Tariff Fallout Without Raising iPhone Prices? Analyst Sees A Path Amid Battered Retail Morale

Can Apple Dodge China Tariff Fallout Without Raising iPhone Prices? Analyst Sees A Path Amid Battered Retail Morale

BP Stock In Spotlight After Flagging Higher Debt, Lower Q1 Production

BP Stock In Spotlight After Flagging Higher Debt, Lower Q1 Production

Goldman Sachs Q1 Preview: Retail Waits Cautiously For Guidance Amid Tariff-Linked Selloff

Goldman Sachs Q1 Preview: Retail Waits Cautiously For Guidance Amid Tariff-Linked Selloff

Recent Stories

India well-positioned for AI boom thanks to tech advances: Nandan Nilekani AJR

India well-positioned for AI boom thanks to tech advances: Nandan Nilekani

SS Rajamouli applauds Oscars' new Stunt Award; 'RRR' featured in announcement ATG

SS Rajamouli applauds Oscars' new Stunt Award; 'RRR' featured in announcement

''Tamannah Bhatia slaying once again'' Netizens react to 'Nasha' in Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 MEG

''Tamannaah Bhatia slaying once again” Netizens react to 'Nasha' in Ajay Devgn's Raid 2

Lovesac Pops On Strong Q4 Results: Retail Investors Turn Extremely Bullish

Lovesac Pops On Strong Q4 Results: Retail Investors Turn Extremely Bullish

China Fires Back With 125% Tariff On US Goods, Says It Will Ignore Further American Duties

China Fires Back With 125% Tariff On US Goods, Says It Will Ignore Further American Duties

Recent Videos

Nasha Song OUT: Tamannaah Bhatia Sets Screen on Fire in Raid 2’s Sizzling Track!

Nasha Song OUT: Tamannaah Bhatia Sets Screen on Fire in Raid 2’s Sizzling Track!

Video Icon
Jaishankar Signals Urgency: India, US Set to Fast-Track Bilateral Trade Deal Talks| Asianet Newsable

Jaishankar Signals Urgency: India, US Set to Fast-Track Bilateral Trade Deal Talks| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Bhool Chuk Maaf Trailer REVIEW – Rajkummar & Wamiqa’s Quirky Time-Loop Comedy

Bhool Chuk Maaf Trailer REVIEW – Rajkummar & Wamiqa’s Quirky Time-Loop Comedy

Video Icon