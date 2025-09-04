The vaccine was approved for initial immunization in individuals aged six years or older and as a booster immunization in those aged 12 years or older in the country.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) announced on Thursday that its COVID-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid, has been approved in Japan, triggering a milestone payment from Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda.

The vaccine was approved for initial immunization (first and second vaccinations) in individuals aged six years or older, and as a booster immunization (following the third vaccination) in individuals aged 12 years or older in the country.

Under Novavax’s deal with Takeda, the company is also eligible to receive royalties on net sales of Nuvaxovid from Takeda in this vaccination season.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.<