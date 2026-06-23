The rollout includes a new AI agent library, enhancements to Nokia's Autonomous Networks Suite and expanded automation capabilities across radio access, IP, fixed broadband and optical networks.

Nokia said embedding AI agents directly into network management platforms can enable faster decision-making, automated operations and more efficient use of network resources.

Among the new offerings is Nokia's Autonomous Networks Agent Library, featuring AI agents that can detect cyberattacks, analyze anomalies and troubleshoot network issues.

The announcement comes as telecom operators increasingly explore AI-powered automation to reduce costs and improve network performance amid rising data consumption.

Nokia Corp. (NOK) shares traded lower in premarket trading on Tuesday despite the company unveiling a major expansion of its artificial intelligence-powered network automation platform aimed at helping telecommunications operators move toward fully autonomous networks.

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The announcement includes a new library of AI agents, upgrades to Nokia's Autonomous Networks Suite and AI-driven capabilities spanning radio access, IP, fixed broadband and optical networks.

Nokia shares were down nearly 7% in Tuesday’s pre-market trade.

What NOK Announced

Nokia said the technology can automate network operations, accelerate troubleshooting and improve efficiency, with productivity gains reaching as much as 80% in certain applications.

According to the company, embedding AI agents directly into network management platforms can enable faster decision-making, automated operations and more efficient use of network resources while allowing operators to maintain oversight of critical systems.

Among the new offerings is Nokia's Autonomous Networks Agent Library, which includes pre-built AI agents capable of identifying cyberattacks, analyzing network anomalies, troubleshooting service disruptions and coordinating tasks across multiple systems.

The announcement comes as telecom operators increasingly explore AI-powered automation to reduce costs and improve network performance amid rising data consumption.

NOK Teams Up With GOOGL For Gemini Integration

Nokia also announced an expanded partnership with Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google Cloud on Monday to integrate Google's Gemini artificial intelligence models into its Nokia Assurance Center platform. This is part of its aim to help telecommunications providers automate network operations, reduce costs and resolve service issues more quickly.

Nokia said that it developed six Gemini-powered AI agents capable of analyzing network alarms, identifying anomalies, recommending remediation steps and generating performance dashboards.

The framework also allows human engineers to review and approve AI-generated recommendations before fixes are executed, while supporting fully automated responses for lower-risk scenarios.

What Retail Investors Think Of NOK Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Nokia trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

NOK stock is up 122% year-to-date and 181% over the past 12 months. The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is up 92% over the past 12 months, while the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) is up 62%.

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