The U.S. President claimed that a record 19 million barrels of oil flowed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that Iran made “major concessions” in the peace deal talks that took place over the weekend in Switzerland.

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He also added that a record 19 million barrels of oil flowed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, driving crude oil prices lower.

“Iran has fully and completely agreed to highest level Nuclear inspections long into the future (Infinity!!!). This will insure “Nuclear Honesty.” If they did not agree to this, there would be no further negotiations!” he said in another post on Truth Social.

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