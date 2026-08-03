Retail traders list AI growth, strong Q2 results, AI-RAN technology, and U.S. manufacturing investments as catalysts for a potential recovery.

Nokia stock recorded a 30% July decline after profit-taking, despite the stock more than doubling over the past year on AI optimism.

The bull case now is supported by strong Q2 results, rising AI demand, and its Nvidia-backed AI-RAN platform.

Some retail traders believe the setup could support a move toward the $15–$20 range.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) stock drew attention as retail traders eye a potential path toward $15, citing multiple catalysts including a strong second quarter, telecom infrastructure demand, and future connectivity opportunities. The company’s AI RAN platform is fueling optimism, while a Trump endorsement adds to momentum.

The stock slumped 30% in July, closing its worst month in fourteen years. The decline came as Nokia’s investors took profits after a huge rally and were worried that the company’s valuation had become too expensive. The stock had more than doubled in the past 12 months, helped by excitement around artificial intelligence and Nvidia’s (NVDA) $1 billion investment.

US Manufacturing Push, Q2 Earnings Strengthen Nokia’s Bull Case

However, Nokia is gaining investor attention with bulls viewing the company as a potential AI infrastructure winner rather than a traditional telecom supplier. Optimism is driven by strong Q2 results, increasing AI and cloud demand, a major AI-RAN platform launch with Nvidia, and growing US manufacturing advantages.

Nokia’s AI & Cloud division revenue jumped 105% year-on-year in Q2 to €446 million ($514.06 million), while AI & Cloud orders reached €2.8 billion, surpassing its full-year 2025 total. Comparable operating profit increased 18% to €434 million, beating expectations, while Network Infrastructure margins expanded.

“We expect around half of these orders to convert to revenue over the next twelve months. Demand remains strong, while supply continues to be the main industry constraint, prompting our customers to place longer-term orders,” said President and CEO, Justin Hotard.

President Donald Trump also gave a lift to the company’s prospects, highlighting Nokia’s U.S. manufacturing investments in Pennsylvania. Nokia is investing $30 million to expand AI-related semiconductor operations in Pennsylvania, creating jobs and supporting its broader $4 billion U.S. connectivity strategy. Nokia stock edged 0.3% lower overnight, ahead of Monday.

Nokia’s AI-RAN Opportunity

In July, Nokia also launched the telecommunications industry’s first commercial AI-RAN platform, aiming to help network operators increase capacity and transition from traditional hardware-focused upgrades to software-driven innovation.

The AI-RAN technology combines Nokia’s AI-native and RAN software with Nvidia’s accelerated computing technology to improve wireless network performance.

The platform has already demonstrated more than 20% improvements in spectral efficiency during testing, with Nokia targeting a 50% gain by 2027 and more than 100% improvement by 2028.

What Are NOK Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

A user said, “$NOK has one of the more interesting setups with multiple potential catalysts aligning at the same time. With additional attention from Trump’s endorsement, the bullish case has gained more momentum. The combination of catalysts and improving sentiment puts $NOK on watch for a potential move toward the $15+ area.”

Another user said, “What I see ? A steady sideways price action for a few days (whole next week?) Then probably a run up, hopefully with some great news from the company, surely back to 15-20 then.”

A third user said, “$NOK is one of those names that caught my attention because the setup is starting to get interesting from multiple angles. You don't often see a stock with several potential catalysts lining up at once. The turnaround story, telecom infrastructure demand, and future connectivity opportunities are all part of the bigger picture. Add the recent political attention around the name, and it's easy to understand why more traders are starting to look back at it.”

NOK stock has gained 41% year-to-date.

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