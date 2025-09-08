NMDC, India’s largest iron ore producer, has been consolidating around key support levels while global commodity and policy shifts shape investor expectations.

NMDC, India’s largest iron ore producer and the world’s sixth largest, has been trading around key support levels in recent sessions.

SEBI-registered analyst Navodit Tiwari said the stock’s consolidation phase could give way to a decisive breakout, paving the way for sharp upward momentum.

Fundamental Outlook

Tiwari noted that international iron ore prices are trending higher, providing a tailwind for NMDC’s earnings outlook. He added that production cuts in China could further improve global iron ore sentiment.

On the rare earths front, with China controlling nearly 90% of global supply, Tiwari said NMDC stands to benefit directly from India’s policy push into this strategic segment, given its leadership position as the country’s largest mining company.

Technical Outlook

On the daily chart, Tiwari said the stock is consolidating at strong support levels. A breakout from this range, he added, could drive significant upside.

According to Tiwari, NMDC has an immediate target zone of ₹80–85 and an extended target zone of ₹95–100. The stop-loss level is set at ₹60 on a daily closing basis.

Tiwari concluded that NMDC combines strong fundamentals with a supportive technical setup, making its risk–reward profile attractive at current levels.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

NMDC’s stock has risen 13.2% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<