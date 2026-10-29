Nike is targeting growing running demand in India as declining China sales and weak revenue continue to pressure.

Nike is launching Vegam Run, its first running shoe designed specifically for India, on Nov. 1.

The launch supports Nike’s expansion in India as running gains popularity.

Nike is expanding in India as sales in China weaken, with Greater China revenue down 26%.

Nike Inc. (NKE) stock edged higher overnight after the sportswear giant introduced ‘Vegam Run,’ its first running shoe designed for India. The Nov. 1 launch targets a growing running community as Nike looks to expand its reach amid pressure from slowing sales in China.

Nike stock edged 0.6% higher overnight, heading into Thursday. The stock is heading for a green month with nearly a 5% gain.

Nike Sees New Growth Opportunity In India’s Running Boom

Nike is expanding its running footwear lineup with Vegam Run, a shoe developed specifically for India’s growing running community. The footwear launch follows Nike’s recent announcement of plans for a new campus in India as it seeks to build a stronger presence in the country.

Arriving in the country on Nov. 1, the product combines everyday comfort, lightweight construction, and durable materials for athletes who want footwear that works beyond training sessions. Nike created the shoe after consulting runners across India about their training routines and daily activities. The company said those discussions helped shape a product suited to both exercise and regular use.

The design also incorporates bright colors inspired by local preferences. One version, called After Dark Tour, references Mumbai’s scheduled December running event.

“There’s an incredible energy around running in India today, with a new generation embracing movement in ways that are deeply personal, expressive and community-driven,” says Tarundeep Singh, General Manager, Nike India.

“Vegam Run is an invitation to running for more athletes in India and around the world. This new innovation represents our commitment to serving a broader spectrum of athletes, from those taking their first steps into sport to lifelong runners.”

Weak Revenue And Outlook Add To Nike’s Challenges

Nike is turning to India’s growing running market for fresh growth as weakening demand in China and other regions challenges its turnaround efforts. China accounts for roughly 15% of the company’s annual revenue, but sales there have declined for nine consecutive quarters as local sportswear brands and international competitors compete for customers.

For its fiscal first quarter (Q1) 2027, Nike’s revenue fell 4%, missing Street expectations. The company also issued a soft outlook, expecting fiscal 2027 revenue to fall by a high single-digit percentage and adjusted earnings to reach $1.15 to $1.35 per share.

Nike’s sales in Greater China dropped 26%. The company is reducing sales through discount stores and focusing on its own online shops to boost revenue.

NKE Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock slipped to ‘extremely bearish’ from ‘bearish’.

A user said, “It is worth no less than 150 USD. Anything at these price levels should be bought aggressively.”

NKE stock has declined 41% year-to-date.

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