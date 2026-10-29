Boston Scientific’s weak outlook, cyberattack disruptions, and slowing Watchman and electrophysiology growth weighed on sentiment.

Despite beating Q3 earnings estimates, Boston Scientific faces growth concerns.

Jefferies downgraded the stock to ‘Hold,’ cutting its price target to $46 from $60.

JPMorgan downgraded Boston Scientific to ‘Neutral’ and pointed to delayed product programs.

Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) stock is on track to reverse a three-week winning streak as Wall Street turns cautious after its third-quarter (Q3) results and a weaker 2026 outlook. Jefferies and JPMorgan downgraded the stock, slashing price targets over cyberattack fallout, slowing product growth and a delayed pipeline that could affect its 2027 performance.

Boston Scientific stock edged up 0.4% overnight, ahead of Thursday. The stock has fallen more than 7% so far this week.

Jefferies Downgrades Boston Scientific As Growth Catalysts Fade

Though Boston Scientific’s third-quarter (Q3) earnings beat expectations, concerns about slower business momentum, delayed product development milestones and the lingering effects of a cyber incident have clouded its near-term outlook.

Jefferies analyst Matthew Taylor cut the medical device maker's stock to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’ and slashed his price target to $46 from $60, implying only an 8% upside from the stock’s last closing price.

The analyst cited uncertainty surrounding pulsed field ablation (PFA) and Watchman products, alongside a challenging business outlook and a limited number of growth drivers expected in 2027. Taylor expects the shares to remain range-bound over the coming quarters, with opportunities for growth only emerging in 2028 and later.

JPMorgan Flags Broader Business Concerns For Boston Scientific

JPMorgan also took a cautious stance, shifting its rating to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Overweight’ and cutting its price target to $46 from $56. The analyst acknowledged that investors expected adjustments to the company's guidance after a cyber incident in Q3. However, the firm believes the weaker outlook extends beyond conservative financial projections.

The analyst said Boston Scientific expects slower sales and earnings growth in 2027. Delays in several product development projects also raised concerns about the company’s ability to meet its goals. The company cut its full-year adjusted earnings outlook to $3.16 to $3.18 per share from its prior estimate of $3.28 to $3.32 per share.

Needham lowered its price target to $48 from $57 but maintained a ‘Buy’ rating. While the cyber incident had already led investors to anticipate weaker guidance, Needham said other developments in the report added to the negative outlook. The disruption is now expected to affect Q4 results as well. Meanwhile, growth in the Watchman business and electrophysiology products weakened again, even after accounting for the cyber-related impact.

BSX Stock: Retail View

However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish,’ with 1,161% surge in message volume over the past 24 hours.

A user said, “gotta watch for more price cuts!! You know they're coming to bring this down some more. Long and CANNOT sell this low.”

BSX stock has crashed 55% year-to-date.

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