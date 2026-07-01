Micron shares increased four times in the first half of 2026.

Micron reported blowout quarterly results last week and said memory demand will remain elevated in the years to come.

Micron’s commitment to Trump Accounts is the single biggest by a corporate entity, the company said.

Stocktwits sentiment for MU dipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish.’

Micron shares declined 1.7% in overnight trading ahead of Wednesday, signaling resistance in breaking above the record high they reached last week.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On Tuesday, Micron joined two dozen U.S. firms in announcing support for Trump Accounts children’s savings program.

The memory chip major committed $250 million to Trump Accounts ahead of the July 4 national launch of the scheme, making it the single largest corporate commitment.

Micron said it will launch an internal employee-matching benefit of up to $1,000 per child under 18. Moreover, it will provide a one-time $250 seed deposit for local children in specific zip codes where it actively operates, including Idaho, New York, Virginia, Texas, California, Colorado, and Minnesota.

What Are Trump Accounts?

Trump Accounts (also known as 530A Accounts) are tax-advantaged investment accounts created under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that provide eligible U.S. children with a federally funded starter contribution (typically $1,000) and allow families, employers, and certain organizations to make additional contributions.

The accounts are intended to help beneficiaries build long-term savings for purposes such as education, buying a home, or starting a business, with withdrawals subject to the program’s rules.

According to the White House, over two dozen U.S. firms, including Dell, Intel, Bank of America, and JPMorgan, have committed support to Trump Accounts.

MU’s AI Momentum

The funds committed are relatively small compared with Micron’s recent market gains and earnings growth, with revenue and profit climbing multifold amid what analysts are describing as a supercycle for the memory chip sector.

Last month, Micron reported record numbers for its fiscal third quarter – revenue rose 346% year over year to $41.5 billion, and gross margin more than doubled to 84.9% – and indicated that rapid growth will be sustained over the next few years.

MU Stock Takes A Breather

That helped the MU stock end the first half of the year with a staggering 304% gain and emerge as the 10th biggest stock by weight in the benchmark S&P 500 index.

Shares have ticked lower since hitting a peak on June 25, suggesting some investors took out profits. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for MU dipped to ‘bullish’ as of early Wednesday, from ‘extremely bullish’ the previous day.

Micron CEO Defends Memory-Led Price Hikes Across Tech

In an interview with CNBC, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said that memory chipmakers aren’t the only ones to blame for the current supply-and-demand imbalance, which has recently led to price hikes for smartphones, computers and other consumer electronics.

Customers who drove a hard bargain in pricing in recent years also contributed to the squeeze, Mehrotra argued, suggesting that it left the industry underinvested for the artificial intelligence boom.

AI-driven demand for memory chips has surged since the 2023 pricing downturn, with the recovery accelerating last year and reaching new heights in 2026. That has made Micron one of the stock market’s biggest winners.

“$MU Micron = AI. Great interview of Sanjay on MM tonight. Apple is now paying for stiffing Sanjay a couple of years ago on pricing. Poetic justice reigns,” a trader posted on the Micron stream on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<