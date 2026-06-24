Tesla registered 21,767 new passenger cars last month in the EU, compared to 8,623 units in May 2025, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

Chinese brand BYD also posted strong growth, with registrations up 158.8% year-over-year to 26,017 units last month.

Tesla also witnessed 22.5% growth in China, its largest market outside the U.S., in May, according to a report from CnEVPost.

Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs lifted its Tesla Q2 delivery estimate to 420,000 vehicles from 405,000, citing stronger-than-expected sales data in China, the U.S., and Europe.



Tesla Inc (TSLA) more than doubled its new car registrations in the European Union in May 2026, marking a sharp recovery for the U.S. electric vehicle maker amid rising demand for battery-electric cars.

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Tesla registered 21,767 new passenger cars in May, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). This gave the company a 2.3% market share, up from 0.9% in May 2025, and represents a 152.4% year-over-year increase from 8,623 units.

On a year-to-date basis through May 2026, Tesla’s EU registrations reached 89,180 units, up 77.3% from 50,309 in the same period last year, lifting its share to 1.9% from 1.1%.

Shares of Tesla closed 6% lower on Tuesday.

What About Competition?

Competition stayed fierce in May in the EU, as per the data. The Volkswagen Group remained the overall market leader with a 26.6% market share in May. Chinese brand BYD also posted strong growth, with registrations up 158.8% year-over-year to 26,017 units last month.

BYD is Tesla’s key rival. In 2025, BYD overtook Tesla as the world’s largest seller of battery-electric vehicles, delivering 2.26 million units against Tesla’s 1.64 million. Tesla regained the top spot in the first quarter of 2026 with 358,000 BEV deliveries compared to BYD’s 310,000. The rivalry pits Tesla’s premium brand, advanced software, and Supercharger network against BYD’s lower costs and aggressive pricing. In Europe, the contest has grown fiercer, with both brands expanding rapidly as the EV market accelerates.

The overall EU new car market grew more modestly in May. A total of 955,013 new passenger cars were registered across the bloc, a 3.2% increase from a year earlier. Year-to-date registrations totaled 4.7 million units, up 4.0%. Battery-electric vehicles accounted for 20% of registrations so far this year in the EU, up from 15.3% in 2025, with volumes rising 35.7% to 950,521 units. Hybrids, however, remained the leading powertrain choice at 37.8% share.

Meanwhile, In China

According to a report from CnEVPost, Tesla also witnessed growth in China, its largest market outside the U.S., in May. As per the report, Tesla’s domestic retail sales in China rose sharply to 47,281 units in May 2026, up 22.5% year-over-year and surging 82% month-on-month from a weak April.

The rebound ended two straight months of year-over-year declines and lifted Tesla’s share of China’s NEV retail market to 4.98%.

Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs lifted its Tesla Q2 delivery estimate to 420,000 vehicles from 405,000, citing stronger-than-expected sales data in China, the U.S., and Europe. The new estimate marks a growth of about 9% from the corresponding quarter of 2025.

How Did TSLA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within the ‘extremely bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘low’ levels. According to the platform’s internal data, retail chatter around TSLA has jumped 493% over the past 30 days.

TSLA stock has fallen 13% this year owing to multiple catalysts, including first-quarter delivery numbers trailing Wall Street expectations and a sharp increase in the firm’s capital expenditure outlook for 2026 as it focuses on AI and robotics.

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