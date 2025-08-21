Nissan’s proceeds from the sale of its Yokohama headquarters are set to ease looming debt concerns and support its sweeping restructuring.

Nissan Motor is weighing the sale of its global headquarters in Yokohama to KKR & Co. for about 90 billion yen ($610 million) — a move that could give the cash-strapped automaker breathing space as it faces steep losses, mounting debt, and sweeping restructuring plans.

KJR Management, KKR’s Japan-based real-estate arm, has reportedly submitted the highest bid for the 22-story office tower. The deal would include a lease-back arrangement allowing Nissan to remain in the building for at least 10 years, , according to a Bloomberg report.

The possible sale comes as Nissan forecasts 180 billion yen in operating losses for the April-September period and faces $5.6 billion in debt obligations due next year.

Once an EV pioneer, the company has struggled to keep pace with global rivals and now confronts an aging model lineup and intensifying competition from Chinese manufacturers.

The disposal of its flagship building is one of several steps under Nissan’s “Re:Nissan” recovery plan. In July, the automaker said it would close its CIVAC plant in Cuernavaca, Mexico, by March 2026 and shift production to its Aguascalientes facility.

It has also raised $4.5 billion through U.S. dollar- and euro-denominated bonds to pay down debt, but continues to hold junk credit ratings.

Meanwhile, two U.S.-bound electric SUVs have been delayed until at least 2028, and vehicle shipments to Canada were suspended after new tariffs.

Earlier this month, Nissan reportedly began talks with unions at its European headquarters in Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France, about possible job cuts as part of its broader restructuring.

The office, which oversees operations across Africa, the Middle East, India, and Oceania, has about 560 employees. The company is reportedly considering voluntary departures, with final decisions expected by November.

Massimiliano Messina, Nissan’s regional vice chairperson, told staff no decision has been made and pledged transparency and compliance with legal requirements.

The European talks are part of new CEO Ivan Espinosa’s plan to cut the global workforce by 15%, reduce production capacity nearly 30% to 2.5 million vehicles, and shut down seven of its 17 plants worldwide by the end of the decade, targeting about $3.4 billion in savings.

The company also plans to wind down operations at its Nissan-Shatai Shonan plant by 2027 and halt production at its Oppama factory in Japan by 2028.

Nissan’s U.S.-listed shares have declined 20.2% so far in 2025.

($1=147.29 yen)

