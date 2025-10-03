The move follows a wave of global auto safety actions in September, with probes into Stellantis, Ford, and Tesla.

U.S. auto safety regulators have announced a recall of 19,077 Nissan LEAF electric cars from the 2021 and 2022 model years due to concerns that the battery could overheat during fast charging, posing a fire risk.

Nissan North America stated that the lithium-ion battery could overheat when using a Level 3 charger, thereby increasing the risk of fire. The automaker has advised owners not to use Level 3 quick charging until the issue is fixed.

Dealers will update the battery software free of charge, with interim notification letters to be mailed on Oct. 24, followed by a second notice once the remedy is available.

The Nissan action comes amid a wave of global automotive safety measures in September.

The NHTSA closed probes into Alfa Romeo Giulia and Dodge Journey vehicles after Stellantis issued recalls, while Ford Motor recalled more than 115,000 F-Series trucks to address a potential loss of steering control.

The regulator also opened an investigation into Tesla’s Model Y over reports of electronic door handle failures, and China’s SAMR ordered Xiaomi to recall nearly 117,000 SU7 sedans to fix flaws in its assisted driving system.

Meanwhile, in Europe, Nissan is facing fresh regulatory scrutiny. The French government is reviewing whether the company’s European arm paid suppliers on time and has requested detailed financial and payment records for 2024.

The probe, led by France’s economy ministry, is set to include an inspection at Nissan Automotive Europe’s headquarters near Paris on Oct. 7. The automaker has not been accused of wrongdoing but could face fines of up to 2 million euros if violations are found.

The French investigation comes as Nissan works through a $3.4 billion cost-cutting plan following a $535 million quarterly loss, marking its first in four years. The company aims to return to positive free cash flow by 2026, reduce its global manufacturing footprint, and may sell its Yokohama headquarters to KKR & Co. under a lease-back deal. The automaker continues to carry junk credit ratings and faces $5.6 billion in debt maturing next year.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Nissan was ‘neutral’ amid ‘low’ message volume.

Nissan’s U.S.-listed stock has declined 22% so far in 2025.

