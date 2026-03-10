BofA raised the firm's price target on Nio to $6.70 from $6.30, representing a potential upside of about 36% from the stock’s closing price on Monday.

According to data from Koyfin, 14 of the 26 analysts covering Nio rate it ‘Buy’ or higher, while 10 rate it ‘Hold’, and two rate it ‘Sell’ or ‘Strong Sell.’

BofA raised the firm's price target on Nio (NIO) to $6.70 from $6.30. The new price target represents a potential upside of about 36% from the stock’s closing price on Monday.

The firm reiterated a ‘Neutral’ rating on Nio, as its strong model pipeline and OPEX are partially offset by sector headwinds, namely lower EV purchase subsidy and cost inflation in 2026.

Street Consensus

According to data from Koyfin, 14 of the 26 analysts covering Nio rate it ‘Buy’ or higher, while 10 rate it ‘Hold’, and two rate it ‘Sell’ or ‘Strong Sell.’ The 12-month average price target on the stock is $6.49, presenting an upside of about 15% from current trading levels.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NIO stock jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘low’ to ‘high’ levels.

Nio Earnings

Earlier on Tuesday, Nio reported fourth-quarter (Q4) total revenue of RMB34.65 billion, or $4.96 billion, beating Wall Street’s estimates of RMB33.25 billion.

Shares of NIO surged more than 14% at the time of writing.

Net profit came in at RMB282.7 million, compared with a net loss of RMB7.12 billion for the same period a year earlier.

Nio now expects first-quarter total revenue in a range of $3.50 billion and $3.60 billion, representing a growth of around 103% to 109%, on the back of an increase in vehicle deliveries to 80,000 and 83,000 units.

NIO stock has gained 27% over the past 12 months.

Exchange rate: RMB1= $0.15<