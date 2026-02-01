Nio said on Thursday that, based on preliminary assessment, the company is expected to achieve an adjusted profit from operations in the range of approximately RMB700 million ($100.89 million) to RMB1,200 million for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Shares of Nio Inc. (NIO) garnered investor attention on Friday, sending it rallying for the second straight session after it gave a profit alert for the fourth-quarter (Q4) of 2025.

Nio said on Thursday that, based on preliminary assessment, the company is expected to achieve an adjusted profit from operations in the range of approximately RMB700 million ($100.89 million) to RMB1,200 million for the Q4 2025, due to growth in sales volume, optimization of vehicle margin, and cost reduction efforts.

This marks the first time that the EV maker is expecting an adjusted profit from operations on a quarterly basis.

Shares rallied on Thursday over the news and investors sustained the optimism into Friday, sending shares up 7% at the time of writing. .

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NIO stock rose from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user said that the company might not be able to sustain profits in subsequent quarters.

Another user said that it is a major turning point for Nio with profitability and advancements with its battery swapping technology, adding that “Time will tell.”

Nio Deliveries Rise

In Q4 2025, Nio delivered 124,807 vehicles across its many brands including Nio, Onvo, and Firefly. This marked a new quarterly record and represented an increase of about 72% year-on-year.

Wall Street Take On Nio

According to data from Koyfin, 16 of 26 analysts covering Nio rate it ‘buy’ or ‘higher’ while 10 rate it a ‘hold,’ and two rate it ‘sell’ or lower.

The average price target on the stock is $6.64, presenting a potential upside of over 30% from current trading levels.

NIO stock has gained 20% over the past 12 months.

