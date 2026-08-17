Wolfe Research analyst Peter Supino downgraded T-Mobile US stock to ‘Peer Perform’ from ‘Outperform’ without a price target.

The analyst said in a note, according to TheFly, that it believes the stock's bull case "faces new pressures from above and below. "

AT&T and Verizon have sharply enhanced their offers to price-driven postpaid subscribers, a segment T-Mobile has dominated, the analyst reportedly said.

The firm said that it is also concerned that investor expectations for T-Mobile's capital returns are too high.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is on track for a second month of gains despite industry-wide pressures weighing down on all telecommunication companies. The stock is up nearly 6% so far in August.

Despite its recent performance, Wolfe Research analyst Peter Supino downgraded the stock to ‘Peer Perform’ from ‘Outperform’ without a price target.

Why Did Wolfe Research Downgrade T-Mobile?

The analyst said in a note, according to TheFly, that it believes the stock's bull case "faces new pressures from above and below. "

AT&T Inc. (T) and Verizon Inc. (VZ) have sharply enhanced their offers to price-driven postpaid subscribers, a segment T-Mobile has dominated, the analyst reportedly said.

Meanwhile, Wolfe says cable is offering larger device promotions, and Starlink's expansion could cut into T-Mobile's fixed wireless access growth. The firm said that it is also concerned that investor expectations for T-Mobile's capital returns are too high.

T-Mobile CEO Downplays Starlink Threat

Earlier this month, T-Mobile CEO Srini Gopalan downplayed the competitive threat from Starlink, arguing that satellite-based cellular services have yet to demonstrate a clear customer need or differentiation from traditional mobile networks. He said satellite connectivity would likely remain complementary to terrestrial networks, particularly for extending coverage in rural areas, where T-Mobile already uses Starlink’s satellites.

His comments came in response to Elon Musk’s confirmation that SpaceX plans to launch a U.S. mobile service, with Starlink targeting a rollout by late 2027. Musk has claimed the service could offer higher bandwidth than existing cellular networks, while SpaceX expects to compete for customers from T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile (TMUS) and SpaceX's (SPCX) Starlink have also partnered to provide direct-to-cell satellite connectivity, known as T-Satellite, in low cellular connectivity zones across the United States.

TMUS Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TMUS stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing amid ‘normal’ message volumes.

One user said, “$SPCX the real value in spacex is in its potential to create a mobile network to challenge T-Mobile and Verizon $TMUS and $VZ are in big big trouble and will have to compete on price.”

However, another user said, “$TMUS did everyone forget that TMUS is the only wireless carrier that has partnered with Starlink?? People have no clue. 600mhz is on starlink!!! That’s exclusive to TMUS. Supermobile by T-Mobile and superbroadband for business….VZW and ATT have zero partnership with starlink!”

TMUS stock is down about 8.5% so far in 2026.

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