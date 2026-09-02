The stock closed the day at $4.06, after hitting a fresh 52-week low of $3.99 during Tuesday’s session.

JPMorgan analyst Nick Lai downgraded Nio Inc. to Neutral from Overweight and slashed his price target to $4.50 from $7.

Lai said the slow demand Nio is seeing outweighs its sustained profitability.

Citi analyst Jeff Chung kept a Buy rating but lowered his target to $7.10 from $8.20 and reduced 2026-28 volume and revenue estimates.

Shares of Chinese EV maker Nio Inc. (NIO) closed down 4% on Tuesday after the company reported a third straight quarter of adjusted operating profit, revenue that missed its own prior ranges, and a third-quarter outlook indicating only modest sequential growth, spurring Wall Street price cuts and downgrades.

The stock closed the day at $4.06, after hitting a fresh 52-week low of $3.99 during Tuesday’s session.

Analysts Split On Profitability Versus Demand

JPMorgan analyst Nick Lai downgraded Nio Inc. to Neutral from Overweight and slashed his price target to $4.50 from $7. Citi analyst Jeff Chung kept a Buy rating but lowered his target to $7.10 from $8.20 and reduced 2026-28 volume and revenue estimates.

Lai said the slow demand Nio is seeing outweighs its sustained profitability. JPMorgan likes the company’s profitability despite cost inflation, but said management’s “lukewarm anticipation” on vehicle delivery in the second half of 2026 shows the challenges facing the broader passenger-vehicle market in China. Sluggish demand and a difficult pricing environment will weigh on Nio, the firm said.

Chung, meanwhile, kept a Buy rating after the report but cut volume and revenue estimates for 2026 through 2028 and reduced the price target accordingly.

Near-Term Outlook Stays Modest After Soft July And August

Nio guided third-quarter deliveries of 108,000 to 111,000 vehicles, up 24% to 27.5% from a year earlier, but only marginally higher than Q2 delivery numbers, and revenue of RMB33.29 billion to RMB34.05 billion.

Nio’s July deliveries were 35,934 and August deliveries were 35,836. Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive William Li said all three brands grew both sales volume and average transaction price in the second quarter.

Q2: Sales Rise, Guidance Missed

Nio delivered 107,658 vehicles in the quarter ended June 30, up 49.4% from a year earlier and 29% from the first quarter. That fell short of prior guidance of 110,000 to 115,000.

Total revenue rose 69.1% to RMB32.14 billion ($4.74 billion), below the previous guided range of RMB32.78 billion to RMB34.44 billion. Vehicle sales were RMB29.06 billion, up 80.1%.

Vehicle gross margin was 18.5%, compared with 10.3% a year earlier and 18.8% in the first quarter. Overall gross margin was 18.4%. Adjusted and diluted earnings came in at RMB0.01 per ADS, compared with Wall Street expectations for a loss of RMB0.30 per ADS. Cash, restricted cash and investments totaled RMB56.7 billion as of June 30.

How Did NIO Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NIO rose from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained ‘high.’

A Stocktwits user opined that the company should buy back shares using its remaining cash balance to boost the stock.

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Another user noted that the company did beat expectations on several metrics.

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U.S.-listed shares of NIO have fallen 20% year-to-date.

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