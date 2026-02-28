The 70,000th vehicle was delivered in the Zhejiang province, Nio CEO William Li said in a post on X.

Nio Inc. (NIO) CEO William Li on Friday said that the company delivered its 70,000th new ES8 vehicle in the Zhejiang province, marking a new milestone for the vehicle which has driven delivery volume over the past several months.

“As one of NIO's core market, the All-New ES8 led large-SUV sales in eight cities across the province this January — on average 2 out of every 5 large SUVs sold were All-New ES8s,” the CEO said in a post on X.

The announcement comes on the heels of the company outlining plans to launch a third-generation of its entry-level SUV ES6 in the third-quarter of 2027. Nio’s co-founder and President Qin Lihong has reportedly said that the company expects the revamped ES6 to be the most popular model in the third-generation lineup.

ES8 Drives Delivery Numbers

The ES8 is currently Nio’s best-selling SUV. The company crossed the 60,000 delivery milestone for the new three-row electric SUV in early February after deliveries began in Sept. 2025. The latest iteration of the ES8 reached 10,000 deliveries in just 41 days, and crossed 40,000 units within 100 days.

In the fourth-quarter of 2025, the first full quarter of the new ES8, Nio delivered 124,807 vehicles, reaching a new quarterly record and representing an increase of 71.7% year-over-year.

Nio Q4 Earnings

Nio is now expected to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter on March 10.

Earlier this month, the EV maker said, based on a preliminary assessment, that the company is expected to achieve an adjusted profit from operations in the range of approximately RMB700 million ($102.07 million) to RMB1,200 million for Q4 2025, due to growth in sales volume, optimization of vehicle margin, and cost reduction efforts. This marks the first time that the EV maker is expecting an adjusted profit from operations on a quarterly basis.

NIO stock has gained 2% over the past 12 months.

Exchange Rate: RMB1= $0.15<